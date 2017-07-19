It's not Halloween yet, but in light of all the recent '80s and '90s reboots, the internet can't stop thinking about Disney's Hocus Pocus.

Gilmore Girls was revived, Full House got a spin-off and Beauty and the Beast was turned into a live-action film over the last few years, which has everyone thinking about more of our favorite childhood flicks we'd like to see remade.

Obviously, Hocus Pocus—one of our all-time favorite Halloween flicks—sits high at the top of the list...But who could ever fulfill the iconic Sanderson Sister roles?