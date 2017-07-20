Ballerini, who is signed to Black River Entertainment, takes you on a tale of her "crazy, tragic, epic" romance.

She says she wrote the song from the prospective of a breakup. She compares it the loss of a loved one, whether that be a "loss of love or death."

"It brings me back to the heartbreak I wrote it from, it makes me think of my fans and the journey we've shared, and now I sing it from the perspective of a legendary love story. I hope everyone hears something in it that brings them to a place of nostalgia and is as excited as I am to begin this next chapter together."