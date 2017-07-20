E!'s New Series The Platinum Life to Spotlight the Women Behind Music Stars Ne-Yo, Miguel, Nelly and More
What could Kelsea Ballerini's biggest fear on set be? Stepping into horse poop…
The Grammy-nominated singer co-wrote "Legends" with Hillary Lindsey and producer Forest Glen Whitehead. Ballerini says "'Legends' is one of the first songs I wrote for the record and every time I've listened to it, I find a different meaning." The single gives a feeling of a spiritual successor to her "fantasy-themed" platinum hit "Peter Pan."
When asked about her experience with making the music video, she says she loves "being hands on, writing songs and having a vision in my head, it's fun to collaborate with directors and having lyrics come to life."
Ballerini, who is signed to Black River Entertainment, takes you on a tale of her "crazy, tragic, epic" romance.
She says she wrote the song from the prospective of a breakup. She compares it the loss of a loved one, whether that be a "loss of love or death."
"It brings me back to the heartbreak I wrote it from, it makes me think of my fans and the journey we've shared, and now I sing it from the perspective of a legendary love story. I hope everyone hears something in it that brings them to a place of nostalgia and is as excited as I am to begin this next chapter together."
The songstress has had a long-awaited return from her debut album, The First Time, which landed her #1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart for her first three singles off the album. She says that "Legends" is just the beginning of her second chapter.
You can catch Ballerini as the featured supporting artist on Lady Antebellum's "You Look Good" tour this summer. "Legends" is digitally available now.