It's hard to believe, but in the weeks leading up to the premiere of The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, there was some concern. It wasn't overwhelming and it didn't overshadow the great anticipation and excitement for the beloved team of actors (John Travolta! Sarah Paulson! David Schwimmer as Robert Kardashian for Pete's sake!) to take on the story of a lifetime.

But this show was to come from Ryan Murphy, the man who was heretofore known as the king of camp. He brought audiences Glee and American Horror Story and Scream Queens. A person doesn't need to have spent much onscreen time with William McKinley High School to know that its renditions of "Teenage Dream" were, well, amusing. Critics and viewers were wondering how Murphy was going to tackle the story of Simpson's acquittal.

Paulson herself has acknowledged that there was some slight skepticism ahead of the premiere, while getting candid with E! News at the show's finale screening last year.

"A lot of people say that," she acknowledged of worry over the camp factor. "But I think nothing more could be at stake. Two people's lives, to quote Marcia, were snuffed out, and I think everybody [on the show] took it very, very seriously."