Emma Watson needs your help.

The Beauty and the Beast star has misplaced what she deems her "most meaningful and special" possessions: three rings, including one that was gifted to her from her mother.

She took to Facebook today to explain the situation and seek help from her fans and followers in finding them again.

"Reward for information leading to the return of rings lost Sunday 16th July at Mandarin Oriental Spa, London," she began. "On Sunday afternoon I went for a treatment at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Spa in Hyde Park, London. Before my appointment I removed 3 silver rings from my fingers and put them in the safe inside the locker. When I left, I forgot to take my rings from the safe."