Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Emma Watson needs your help.
The Beauty and the Beast star has misplaced what she deems her "most meaningful and special" possessions: three rings, including one that was gifted to her from her mother.
She took to Facebook today to explain the situation and seek help from her fans and followers in finding them again.
"Reward for information leading to the return of rings lost Sunday 16th July at Mandarin Oriental Spa, London," she began. "On Sunday afternoon I went for a treatment at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Spa in Hyde Park, London. Before my appointment I removed 3 silver rings from my fingers and put them in the safe inside the locker. When I left, I forgot to take my rings from the safe."
She continued, "When I got home I realised the rings were not on my hands and I called the spa, but at this time the spa was closed. Security checked the safe and said there was nothing in it but that the spa would be open again in the morning and they could speak to them then and see if they had them or if anyone had handed them in."
However, when she called in the morning, they were nowhere to be found.
"As of now they are missing. Were these just any rings I could accept this, but one of the them was a gift from my Mum," she explained. "She bought it the day after I was born and wore it for 18 years, never taking it off, and then gave it to me for my 18th birthday. I wear this ring everyday, it is my most meaningful and special possession."
If you just got a pang in your heart over that, you're certainly not alone.
"If anyone was at the Mandarin Oriental Spa on Sunday from 3pm onwards and saw the rings or accidentally picked them up or knows anything about them, I cannot express how much it would mean if they came back to me - no questions asked," Watson pleaded. "If you have seen them or have any information please email: findthering@outlook.com Thank you, Emma x."