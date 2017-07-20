Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Tasha McCauley Welcome Baby No. 2

There's another little Gordon-Levitt in the world!

Joseph Gordon-Levittand his wife of three years, Tasha McCauley, have welcomed the newest member of their clan, his rep tells People. Their baby boy arrived in June; other details, including his name, were not disclosed.

While the star couple is known to be highly private about their personal lives, they couldn't keep this pregnancy a secret when they stepped out for a stroll together in May. While everything else was business as usual, McCauley's baby bump was hard to miss. A rep for the actor later confirmed the news.