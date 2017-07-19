Teen Wolf is ending only to be rebooted. Probably. MTV is already at work on rebooting the popular series—even before it's officially ended, according to reports.

The series could turn into an anthology with a new cast and some returning faces, The Hollywood Reporter reports.

"These characters and these stories have hit a peak," MTV president Chris McCarthy told The Hollywood Reporter. "We are talking with [creator Jeff Davis] about how do we actually keep that franchise alive. And the beauty of the evolution of media is you can see the series going on through a series of podcasts and then see a resurrection of a new class in a couple years."