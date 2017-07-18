OK, if this doesn't give you all the feels, we don't know what will...

Jenni "JWoww" Farley and her husband Roger Mathews threw their daughter Meilani an epic, Disney and Princess-themed third birthday party. But while the photos of the birthday bash certainly came out adorable, nothing tops the daddy-daughter moment JWoww caught on video.

Dressed as the Beast from Beauty and the Beast, Mathews twirls Meilani—dressed as Bell, of course—around while singing and dancing to "Tale as Old as Time."