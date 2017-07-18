OK, if this doesn't give you all the feels, we don't know what will...
Jenni "JWoww" Farley and her husband Roger Mathews threw their daughter Meilani an epic, Disney and Princess-themed third birthday party. But while the photos of the birthday bash certainly came out adorable, nothing tops the daddy-daughter moment JWoww caught on video.
Dressed as the Beast from Beauty and the Beast, Mathews twirls Meilani—dressed as Bell, of course—around while singing and dancing to "Tale as Old as Time."
JWoww captioned the sweet video," We worked hard to make this day happen. Everything went wrong but this moment was perfect. Thank you @mbridal for creating this dress for meilani. You are amazing and @cakepopsbyjenn for creating the best decor in the pics!!! @merakistudiosnj."
She shared several more photos of the party, which appeared to take place Sunday.
The day was filled with visits from princesses—including Ariel, Rapunzel and Bell—as well as a Little Mermaid-themed dessert table and even an outfit change by Meilani!
The guests included JWoww's bestie, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi , who snapped several photos throughout the day with her 2-year-old, Giovanna Marie.
Needless to say, the b-day bash appeared to be every little girl's dream and more!