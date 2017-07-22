Hall H was the place to be Saturday night!

Fans and critics alike received plenty of teases when Marvel hosted its annual Comic-Con presentation in San Diego.

Whether you can't wait for Ant-Man and the Wasp news or just want a sneak peek of Thor: Ragnarok on the big screen, there was something for everyone to get excited over. And yes, the star-studded guests including Chris Hemsworth, Michelle Pfeiffer and more certainly didn't hurt either.

For those who couldn't travel down south for the panel, we have you covered with the biggest highlights of the night.

From new logos and casting news to fresh trailers and shirtless scenes, we have the best moments for any moviegoer below.