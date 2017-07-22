Everything We Learned From Marvel’s Star-Studded 2017 Comic-Con Panel

Hall H was the place to be Saturday night!

Fans and critics alike received plenty of teases when Marvel hosted its annual Comic-Con presentation in San Diego.

Whether you can't wait for Ant-Man and the Wasp news or just want a sneak peek of Thor: Ragnarok on the big screen, there was something for everyone to get excited over. And yes, the star-studded guests including Chris Hemsworth, Michelle Pfeiffer and more certainly didn't hurt either.

For those who couldn't travel down south for the panel, we have you covered with the biggest highlights of the night.

From new logos and casting news to fresh trailers and shirtless scenes, we have the best moments for any moviegoer below.

The president of Marvel Entertainment Kevin Feige made some major announcements...

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Pfieffer will playing Janet Van Dyke. Hannah John-Kamen will be playing Ghost. Walter Goggins will be playing Sonny Burch. Randall Park playing Jimmy Woo. Laurence Fishburne will be playing Dr. Bill Foster. The panel also revealed a new logo and some concept art from the Ant-Man which will be starring Paul Rudd.

 

Thor: Ragnarok: A second trailer was debuted. During the panel, Hemsworth spoke about making a third Thor film. "If we're going to make a third film we really have to push the envelope and experiment take it to another level so that is what this film was. Cut his hair, break his hammer, change his clothes, change the world. I think that's what you're going to see and be excited about," said the Australian.

Ms. Marvel: The film will be set in the '90s before the first Iron Man and the main villains will be the Skrulls.

Keep checking for more Marvel news...

