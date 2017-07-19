Who's ready to talk nerdy?

The time has come for Comic-Con 2017, a four-day gathering for film buffs, TV junkies and pop culture fanatics alike to come together in celebration of their favorite entertainment properties.

Gone are the days when the annual event only promoted the latest and greatest in the comic book world. Now, major Hollywood movers and shakers make their way to San Diego with a treasure trove of trailers, first looks and BTS insight. Plus! All. Those. Celebrities.

Attendees wait hours to snag a seat at the many Comic-Con panels scheduled over the long weekend, which guarantee plenty of A-list appearances. (Ryan Gosling, anyone?) So without further ado, we present a small handful of all the hubbub to look out for.