Heidi Montag Reveals She's Gained 25 Pounds in Her Pregnancy

Heidi Montag weighed in.

The Hills alum headed off to the doctor on Monday for a checkup, which included stepping on the scale. The expectant mama chronicled the visit on social media, photographing a scale that read 135.4 pounds.

"I was just told I've gained as much weight as some women do in their entire pregnancy in seven months," Montag said into the camera. "25 pounds—uh oh!"

Of course, weight gain is to be expected during pregnancy. After her weigh-in, the star headed off to a solo lunch. "I'm definitely not one of those people who minds eating alone," she told her fans.