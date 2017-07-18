Heidi Montag Reveals She's Gained 25 Pounds in Her Pregnancy

Heidi Montag weighed in.
The Hills alum headed off to the doctor on Monday for a checkup, which included stepping on the scale. The expectant mama chronicled the visit on social media, photographing a scale that read 135.4 pounds.
"I was just told I've gained as much weight as some women do in their entire pregnancy in seven months," Montag said into the camera. "25 pounds—uh oh!"
Of course, weight gain is to be expected during pregnancy. After her weigh-in, the star headed off to a solo lunch. "I'm definitely not one of those people who minds eating alone," she told her fans.
With their baby boy set to make his first appearance in just a few more months, Montag and her longtime husband Spencer Pratt will have their hands full soon. In the meantime, she's been preparing for motherhood with the help of former castmates Kristin Cavallari and Audrina Patridge, who both already have children. As she previously told E!'s Sibley Scoles, they offered Montag some much-appreciated pregnancy tips. For Cavallari, that meant a pregnancy "must haves" list and, for Patridge, help with acupuncture and tips for dealing with joint pain.
Still, figuring everything out will ultimately come down to the first-time parents. As Montag has said time and again, she's wanted to be a mother for a long time.
"It's so exciting!" Montag said on Instagram during a previous doctor's appointment. "I used to dream about sitting in here and being pregnant and now I'm here."
Almost there, Heidi!