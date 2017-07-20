American Horror Story Season 7 Title Revealed

Season seven of American Horror Story is officially American Horror Story: Cult. Series co-creator Ryan Murphy made the reveal at SDCC on Thursday after weeks of teasing the upcoming season.
"Official American Horror Story Season 7 title will be revealed Thursday July 20. And suddenly... it will all make sense," Murphy previously teased on Twitter. So, does it make sense? (What does this have to do with all the bees?!) Murphy previously told E! News it would be a "very, very scary" modern story, yet "fun" and "topical."
We've known for some time it would start with the 2016 presidential election night and go from there, and somehow the image below was involved, but details about what's ahead remained scarce, especially the cast list.
Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner, Colton Haynes, Cheyenne Jackson, Leslie Grossman, Adina Porter have all either been confirmed or spotted on set. Oh, and Twisty, the murderous clown from American Horror Story: Freak Show, is somehow involved.
The secrecy surrounding the theme of the upcoming season of American Horror Story mirrors what FX and Murphy did for American Horror Story: Roanoke, sort of. Ahead of season six, FX said it would not reveal the theme, leaving that to be revealed when viewers tuned in for the drama.
"It actually will be shrouded in super secrecy," FX boss John Landgraf said about season seven. "Ryan [Murphy] has yet another really innovative idea for how to do something fresh and different with the franchise that audiences haven't seen before, there's a marketing hook around that. We know explicitly what the next season is about."
It's safe to say FX isn't going as far as last year when they released teaser trailers and art that had nothing to do with AHS: Roanoke.
American Horror Story: Cult will premiere this fall on FX.