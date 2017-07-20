American Horror Story Season 7 Title Revealed

Season seven of American Horror Story is officially American Horror Story: Cult. Series co-creator Ryan Murphy made the reveal at SDCC on Thursday after weeks of teasing the upcoming season.

"Official American Horror Story Season 7 title will be revealed Thursday July 20. And suddenly... it will all make sense," Murphy previously teased on Twitter. So, does it make sense? (What does this have to do with all the bees?!) Murphy previously told E! News it would be a "very, very scary" modern story, yet "fun" and "topical."

We've known for some time it would start with the 2016 presidential election night and go from there, and somehow the image below was involved, but details about what's ahead remained scarce, especially the cast list.