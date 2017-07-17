You just never know what to expect when it's time for hometown date week.

With just four contestants left this season on The Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay was given the opportunity to meet the families of Peter, Eric and Bryan.

What got the most attention on Monday's episode, however, was when Dean Unglert introduced his dad to Rachel. After losing his mom in high school, the Los Angeles resident became estranged from his father who converted to be a Sikh.

As cameras rolled, Dean bravely spoke to his dad about the emotions he had been holding inside for so many years.

"I guess my biggest gripe with everything is when mom passed away. I was a 15-year-old in my most vulnerable state in my life, and my father, my brothers, my sister, like, none of us came together and came in like a moment of solidarity and said, 'Hey, like, this sucks for all of us.' Like, 'Let's be with each other, and, like, let's build off of this.' There was never that moment," he shared. "I'm worried that my family's put on this front that we all are a big traditional happy family because at the end, everything isn't fine and cool."