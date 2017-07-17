Serena Williams is taking things slow, and that's quite alright!

A source tells E! News that the tennis all-star is waiting until after she gives birth to become Mrs. Alex Ohanian. Serena and her Reddit co-founder fiancé are in no apparent rush to tie the knot, and Williams is loving life as a mama-to-be.

The 35-year-old is still maintaining a packed work schedule amidst ongoing baby preparations, and luckily, Serena has settled right into her new role with a little one on the way.

Serena "loves the feeling of being pregnant and having a baby grow in her belly," the source adds. "This is such a special time in her life and such a blessing."