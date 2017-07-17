Serena Williams is taking things slow, and that's quite alright!
A source tells E! News that the tennis all-star is waiting until after she gives birth to become Mrs. Alex Ohanian. Serena and her Reddit co-founder fiancé are in no apparent rush to tie the knot, and Williams is loving life as a mama-to-be.
The 35-year-old is still maintaining a packed work schedule amidst ongoing baby preparations, and luckily, Serena has settled right into her new role with a little one on the way.
Serena "loves the feeling of being pregnant and having a baby grow in her belly," the source adds. "This is such a special time in her life and such a blessing."
Ohanian, 34, has stepped up to the plate with anything Serena might needs. "She has so much support from her man," the source tells us, as well as "all her friends that experienced being pregnant. She can't wait to be a mom."
Williams herself expressed feeling sheer excitement about the journey ahead during a recent sit-down interview with E! News. "I have been really fortunate and I have had a really good pregnancy, and everything has just been really good," the professional athlete shared. "I never thought I would say that."
When asked to address a possible "secret wedding," Serena was quick to shut down speculation she'd already walked down the aisle.
"No, we are still waiting. There was a bridal shower, and after the bridal comes the bachelorette [party]," she quipped while looking at her baby bump, "Which is not gonna happen right now!"
For now, Serena is focused on keeping up with a fit lifestyle for her and Alex's bundle of joy. The insider says "eating healthy" is a major priority for Serena, something the celeb previously touched on.
The tennis buff said she hasn't felt any cravings, which is helping her keep nutrition on track (and almost better than ever before). Williams told us she's "definitely eating healthier than I normally do" with a diet that includes "lots of greens, lots of vegetables" and proteins such as "fish or different types of nuts and seeds."
And with a background as impressive as hers, we can't wait to see Serena take on motherhood like the superhero she is!