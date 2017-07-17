Ed Sheeran made his Game of Thrones debut in the season seven premiere. The people of the internet had a lot of thoughts.

The singer, who isn't the first musician to make a cameo on the series, appeared in a scene with Maisie Williams' Arya Stark, right after she did one of her most badass things (read all about that here). His appearance, which included singing, was done for Williams, a fan of Sheeran.

"For years, we tried to get Ed Sheeran on the show to surprise Maisie, and this year we finally did it," co-creator David Benioff said at a SXSW panel in March.