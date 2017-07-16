Botched Recap: Dr. Terry Dubrow's Breast Reconstruction Helps Partial Paraplegic Megan Finally Become a Fitness Model
Bachelor in Paradise's Jade Roper just celebrated the cutest baby shower!
Ahead of welcoming her baby girl with husband Tanner Tolbert, the expecting mama was joined by her close pals—including many of her Bachelor nation besties—for a day filled with flowers, frills and fun.
Bachelor Nation alums Carly Waddell, Becca Tilley, Ashley Iaconetti, Kristina Schulman as well as producer Elan Gale all attended the celebration, which took place at The Garland in Hollywood.
Many of Jade's girlfriends took to social media to share sweet snaps from the shower, showing the glowing, soon-to-be mom in a lavender dress with a floral headpiece.
Ashley I. shared this photo, writing, "Jade is my first friend to ever be pregnant. I'm in total awe of this woman. She gets more beautiful inside and out everyday. #babyjanner."
Kristina also shared a photo collage from the beautiful day, writing, "Got together with some incredible women (+ one incredible man) today to celebrate arrival of baby Tolbert."
The "one man" she referenced is like Elan, who produces the Bachelor.
He, too, took to Instagram to share an emotional message about Jade's pregnancy.
"There is no greater joy in my line of work than moments like this: Jade, a wonderful friend I met a few years ago," he wrote. "And Tanner, and wonderful little feller I met not long after, met on a little beach in Mexico and fell in love and got married and have worked hard together to create a beautiful and exciting and loving life for themselves."
He continued, "And now they are in the business of making new people and this little child couldn't be luckier. Tanner and Jade are going to be fantastic parents and I am in love with all of them. I am so thankful to be able to be a little tiny part of their story. And I can't wait to meet this little person and scare them with my beard!"
Elan's fellow Bachelor producer Lindsay Liles also shared a beautiful photo of Jade and several of the Bachelor ladies.
Jade spoke to People magazine about the shower, gushing, "I feel very blessed that all my friends and family were able to make it and take time out of their busy schedules to celebrate such an important time in mine and Tanner's lives. It could not have been a more perfect day!"
The shower—put on by Be Inspired PR and Chic Celebrations—featured a a sit-down brunch and a custom "poptail" (champagne popsicle) bar as well as a "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" photo backdrop and beautiful flower arrangements filled with ranunculus, peonies, dahlias, garden roses, according to People.
The only thing missing was Jade's hubby Tanner as she stuck to a classic, all-girls shower.
Meanwhile, Jade and Tanner announced their pregnancy in March after tying the knot in January 2016.
They took to Instagram, writing, "Feeling crazy grateful to finally share a little secret we've been keeping! We're already absolutely head over heels in love with our little one. #babyjanner #hanginthereTanner #eatingfortwotherightway."
Since then, Jade has been sharing several photos of her growing bump, and the pair enjoyed a babymoon getaway to Hawaii earlier this month.