Bachelor in Paradise's Jade Roper just celebrated the cutest baby shower!

Ahead of welcoming her baby girl with husband Tanner Tolbert, the expecting mama was joined by her close pals—including many of her Bachelor nation besties—for a day filled with flowers, frills and fun.

Bachelor Nation alums Carly Waddell, Becca Tilley, Ashley Iaconetti, Kristina Schulman as well as producer Elan Gale all attended the celebration, which took place at The Garland in Hollywood.

Many of Jade's girlfriends took to social media to share sweet snaps from the shower, showing the glowing, soon-to-be mom in a lavender dress with a floral headpiece.