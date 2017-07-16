Typically, the words "funky chicken" and "Game of Thrones" don't really go together, but try telling that to Emilia Clarke.

That's the dance move she busted out during her audition to play Daenerys Targaryen on the HBO hit, and that's just one of many bits of trivia Kristin Dos Santos quizzed the cast on when she hit the blue carpet before the premiere last week.

Cast members like Kit Harington, Gwendoline Christie, Isaac Hempstead Wright, Gemma Whelan, Liam Cunningham, and many more stars all tried their hand at matching the cast member to the fun fact. Who didn't know their name was actually Christopher? Who played soccer with their fake decapitated head?

You're going to want to watch the video above to find out!