Typically, the words "funky chicken" and "Game of Thrones" don't really go together, but try telling that to Emilia Clarke.
That's the dance move she busted out during her audition to play Daenerys Targaryen on the HBO hit, and that's just one of many bits of trivia Kristin Dos Santos quizzed the cast on when she hit the blue carpet before the premiere last week.
Cast members like Kit Harington, Gwendoline Christie, Isaac Hempstead Wright, Gemma Whelan, Liam Cunningham, and many more stars all tried their hand at matching the cast member to the fun fact. Who didn't know their name was actually Christopher? Who played soccer with their fake decapitated head?
You're going to want to watch the video above to find out!
Finally, after a horrendous year-long hiatus, Game of Thrones returns tonight. When we were last in Westeros, Cersei (Lena Headey) had taken the throne after her son Tommen (Dean Charles Chapman) killed himself (after witnessing the death of his queen at the hands of his mother). Jon Snow (Harington) had been declared King in the North and had told Sansa (Sophie Turner) she would rule at his side, but it seems that Sansa and Littlefinger (Aiden Gillan) might have other plans.
Elsewhere, Dany (Clarke) was finally sailing to Westeros to take the throne she believes is rightfully hers, with the support of Dorne, the Tyrells, and her new Hand of the Queen, Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage).
And finally, Arya (Maisie Williams) got the ultimate revenge on Walder Frey (David Bradley), the man who had her mother, brother, and sister-in-law murdered, by murdering his sons, serving them to him in a pie, and then slitting his throat.
If that's not a hell of a lead up to a premiere, we don't know what is.
Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO.