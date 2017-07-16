Roger Federer's 2 Sets of Twins Steal the Show at Wimbledon 2017

Double double trouble!

Roger Federer's wife Mirka Federer and their four children—identical twin daughters Myla and Charlene, who are almost 8, and identical 3-year-old twin sons Leo and Lennart, cheered on the Swiss tennis star at Wimbledon 2017 Sunday as he achieved his record win. He beat Croatian player Marin Cilic 6-3 6-1 6-4 to become the first man to win eight singles crowns at the tournament. He had won his seventh in 2012. This extends his record to 19 Grand Slam titles.

The adorable kids stole the show, waving at the cameras and sometimes making silly faces. Myla and Charlene, both dressed in floral dresses, while Leo and Lennart wore pale blue blazers and white pants.