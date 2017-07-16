Roger Federer's 2 Sets of Twins Steal the Show at Wimbledon 2017

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Double double trouble!
Roger Federer's wife Mirka Federer and their four children—identical twin daughters Myla and Charlene, who are almost 8, and identical 3-year-old twin sons Leo and Lennart, cheered on the Swiss tennis star at Wimbledon 2017 Sunday as he achieved his record win. He beat Croatian player Marin Cilic 6-3 6-1 6-4 to become the first man to win eight singles crowns at the tournament. He had won his seventh in 2012. This extends his record to 19 Grand Slam titles.
The adorable kids stole the show, waving at the cameras and sometimes making silly faces. Myla and Charlene, both dressed in floral dresses, while Leo and Lennart wore pale blue blazers and white pants.
Lindsey Parnaby/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
"They have no clue what's going on," Roger told the BBC after winning the tournament, referring to his boys. "They think this is probably a nice view and a nice playground but it's not quite like that here, so one day, hopefully they'll understand. But it's very special."
When asked if his daughters enjoy watching him play, he said. "They enjoy to watch a little bit. They come for the finals, I guess."
The Middleton family attended the match—Kate Middleton sat with Prince William while sister Pippa Middleton was seated with their brother James Middleton and their parents, Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton.