Can you believe it's been 12 years since Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra got together?
To mark the milestone, he paid tribute to his wife Saturday with a sweet Instagram post showing a recent pic of the two and a photo of them in middle school, when Catelynn was 14.
"I can't believe that today marks 12 years together with you @catelynnmtv, babe you literally are the greatest gift this live has given me!" Tyler wrote. "We were only kids when we fell in love, but we were kids who knew what we wanted out of life & who we wanted to get it with. Not a lot of people get that opportunity or blessing at such a young age. Even though we were so young, I wish I could go back as far as I could just to love you longer! I am just so happy & honored to be your husband. I love you SO much! #HappyAnniversary #12YearsStrong #SoulMates #MiddleSchoolSweetheart."
Tyler had posted the photo of him and Catelynn when they were middle schoolers in May.
"Me & @catelynnmtv at 14 years old!" he wrote at the time. "She was clearly a happy camper & I thought for some reason it was cool to have a gold AND silver chains...regardless, it's crazy to look back at old pics of us when we were just kids. We fell in love with each other so quick & effortlessly...and I wouldn't have it any other way. Love you babe! #TheBaltierras #MiddleSchoolSweetheart."
I wanna give a shoutout to one of the #bestdads i know @tylerbaltierramtv the love you have for both our children is so amazing.. with Carly I saw you put your love, feelings, and concerns go for your daughter.. and loved me behind belief... to miss Novalee... witnessing you parent a child is such a gift... you always make her laugh, wrestle and throw pillows... and I love to hear her say "show daddy!" When she gets ready and feels pretty.. & you tell her how gorgeous and perfect she is... your one hell of a dad and we love you so much!! #happyfathersday Love, your girls ??
Catelynn and Tyler, who are both 25, rose to fame as stars of Teen Mom's predecessor, 16 & Pregnant. Catelynn was a junior in high school when she got pregnant with her and Tyler's first child. Their daughter was born in 2009. She was put up for a adoption and her adoptive parents named her Carly.
Catelynn and Tyler welcomed another baby girl, Novalee Reign, in 2015. The couple wed later that year and are raising the child together.