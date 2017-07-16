Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Celebrate 12 Years Together

Can you believe it's been 12 years since Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra got together?

To mark the milestone, he paid tribute to his wife Saturday with a sweet Instagram post showing a recent pic of the two and a photo of them in middle school, when Catelynn was 14.

"I can't believe that today marks 12 years together with you @catelynnmtv, babe you literally are the greatest gift this live has given me!" Tyler wrote. "We were only kids when we fell in love, but we were kids who knew what we wanted out of life & who we wanted to get it with. Not a lot of people get that opportunity or blessing at such a young age. Even though we were so young, I wish I could go back as far as I could just to love you longer! I am just so happy & honored to be your husband. I love you SO much! #HappyAnniversary #12YearsStrong #SoulMates #MiddleSchoolSweetheart." 

Photos

Teen Mom Romance Rewind

Tyler had posted the photo of him and Catelynn when they were middle schoolers in May.

"Me & @catelynnmtv at 14 years old!" he wrote at the time. "She was clearly a happy camper & I thought for some reason it was cool to have a gold AND silver chains...regardless, it's crazy to look back at old pics of us when we were just kids. We fell in love with each other so quick & effortlessly...and I wouldn't have it any other way. Love you babe! #TheBaltierras #MiddleSchoolSweetheart."

We had an awesome 4th and I think @tylerbaltierramtv enjoyed them as much as Nova did ??????

A post shared by Catelynn Lowell (@catelynnmtv) on

Catelynn and Tyler, who are both 25, rose to fame as stars of Teen Mom's predecessor, 16 & Pregnant. Catelynn was a junior in high school when she got pregnant with her and Tyler's first child. Their daughter was born in 2009. She was put up for a adoption and her adoptive parents named her Carly.

Catelynn and Tyler welcomed another baby girl, Novalee Reign, in 2015. The couple wed later that year and are raising the child together.

