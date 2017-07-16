Can you believe it's been 12 years since Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra got together?

To mark the milestone, he paid tribute to his wife Saturday with a sweet Instagram post showing a recent pic of the two and a photo of them in middle school, when Catelynn was 14.

"I can't believe that today marks 12 years together with you @catelynnmtv, babe you literally are the greatest gift this live has given me!" Tyler wrote. "We were only kids when we fell in love, but we were kids who knew what we wanted out of life & who we wanted to get it with. Not a lot of people get that opportunity or blessing at such a young age. Even though we were so young, I wish I could go back as far as I could just to love you longer! I am just so happy & honored to be your husband. I love you SO much! #HappyAnniversary #12YearsStrong #SoulMates #MiddleSchoolSweetheart."