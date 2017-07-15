Teen Mom 2's Jenelle Evans Finds Her Wedding Dress

Wearing a white off-the-shoulder lace mini-dress and nude heels, the blushing bride-to-be posted an Instagram photo of herself surrounded by racks and racks of wedding gowns. The 25-year-old captioned the bridal image, "It's finally happening!"

It looks like the shopping trip was a success since the TV star later tweeted, "I have found THE dress." But of course, didn't share an image of the winner since she's clearing keeping that big reveal a secret!

Later in the day, the lucky-in-love (and in shopping) star also shared an image of her main man and wrote, "But first I had to leave my babe behind to find my dress."

Last week, the mother of three shared their sweet save the date, which consisted of a photo of the two of them kissing on a fence with the caption, "I'm ready to make my life forever with you. #SaveTheDate."