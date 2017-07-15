Teen Mom 2's Jenelle Evans Finds Her Wedding Dress

After finding her perfect man, Jenelle Evans has finally found her perfect dress...
The bride-to-be set out to New York City to search for her wedding dress for her magical day on Sept. 23, 2017, when she is set to marry the man of her dreams, David Eason.
The Teen Mom 2 star was in the Big Apple for her big day of shopping with two lady friends. The trio hit up RK Bridal, which according to the store's Instagram is an "Award winning, family owned bridal store located in NYC."
I have found THE dress. ?— Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) July 15, 2017
Wearing a white off-the-shoulder lace mini-dress and nude heels, the blushing bride-to-be posted an Instagram photo of herself surrounded by racks and racks of wedding gowns. The 25-year-old captioned the bridal image, "It's finally happening!"
It looks like the shopping trip was a success since the TV star later tweeted, "I have found THE dress." But of course, didn't share an image of the winner since she's clearing keeping that big reveal a secret!
Later in the day, the lucky-in-love (and in shopping) star also shared an image of her main man and wrote, "But first I had to leave my babe behind to find my dress."
Last week, the mother of three shared their sweet save the date, which consisted of a photo of the two of them kissing on a fence with the caption, "I'm ready to make my life forever with you. #SaveTheDate."
It's been quite a love story with the two of them...
Jenelle, who has two sons from previous relationships, started dating David in September 2015. The two announced their engagement in February 2017.
At the time, the MTV star captioned a photo of the engagement, "We've decided on forever! #PerfectTiming @easondavid8." In the photo Jenelle also showed off quite the stunning pear-shaped diamond engagement ring.
The duo welcomed their first child together in late January. The couple named their newborn baby girl Ensley Jolie Eason, and told E! News exclusively at the time, "We are doing great. It was a quick delivery and only had to push twice. We are already in love with her, and she's so beautiful!"
Since becoming parents, the lovebirds have shared multiple photos of their newest bundle of joy, and it seems her boys, Jace Evans and Kaiser Griffith, are getting the hang of the big brother life.
After documenting the birth of her first son on the popular MTV series 16 & Pregnant, Jenelle endured years of highly-publicized ups and downs. Despite multiple run-ins with the law, the reality television star has since turned her life around and committed to sobriety.