Disney, Pixar and Marvel and yes, Star Wars collide at the D23 Expo, Disney's fan convention, the latest of which is taking place this weekend at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.
Star Wars' Carrie Fisher was honored posthumously with the Disney Legends Award, the highest honor the Walt Disney Company can bestow on an individual. The late star's daughter, actress Billie Lourd, penned an emotional acceptance letter on her behalf, which was read aloud by Disney Chairman Bob Iger.
Fisher's co-star Mark Hamill received the same honor, as did The View co-host and EGOT recipient Whoopi Goldberg, Marvel legend Stan Lee and Oprah Winfrey.
Disney/Image Group LA
Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios' chief creative officer kicks things off with life-size models of Cruz Ramirez and Lightning McQueen from Cars 3.
Disney/Image Group LA
The Walt Disney Company CEO makes his opening remarks at the 30th Anniversary Disney Legends Awards Ceremony.
Disney/Image Group LA
The Princess and the Frog star performs "Go the Distance" from Hercules.
Disney/Image Group LA
The Star Wars actor recalls how Disney "provided me a tutorial of how I could make my dreams come true by lifting the curtain."
Disney/Image Group LA
The surprise inductee proudly shows off her Minnie Mouse heels.
Disney/Image Group LA
The Wrinkle in Time director—surrounded by two of this year's honorees—has a prime seat.
Disney/Image Group LA
The Tony-winning Lion King director shares an emotional story about the power of the theater.
Disney/Image Group LA
After Taymor accepts her award, the ensemble gives a surprise performance.
Disney/Image Group LA
The dancers pay tribute to Marvel's Lee and Jack Kirby.
Disney/Image Group LA
Lee says Walt Disney has been an "inspiration" since childhood.
Disney/Image Group LA
Jackson is honored for his pioneering work on the Disney Parks' Audio-Animatronics.
Disney/Image Group LA
The best part about working for ABC/Disney is that they "let me be me," Winfrey says.
Disney/Image Group LA
The Black Panther actor signs autographs for fans.
Disney/Image Group LA
Walt Disney Studios' chairman introduces what's in store for the rest of 2017 and beyond.
Disney/Image Group LA
The actress, reprising her role as Anna from Frozen, teases the upcoming short Olaf's Frozen Adventure.
Disney/Image Group LA
The team behind Wreck-It Ralph 2 announce Taraji P. Henson has joined the cast.
Disney/Image Group LA
The Little Mermaid actress makes a surprise appearance during the Wreck-It Ralph 2 panel.
Disney/Image Group LA
Surprise! Disney's princesses—including Moana, Jasmine, Belle, Ariel, Rapunzel, Tiana and Merida—will appear in Wreck-It Ralph 2.
Disney/Image Group LA
The director announces the sequel, due out in 2018, will pick up immediately after the events of the 2004 film.
Disney/Image Group LA
The actor confirms he will return as Frozone in The Incredibles 2.
Disney/Image Group LA
The untitled Pixar feature is set in a humanless world of elves, trolls, sprites and "pretty much anything that would be on the side of a van in the '70s." It follows teenage brothers and their "quest through this mundane, modern fantasy world to somehow find a way to spend one last magical day with their [deceased] father."
Disney/Image Group LA
The team behind Coco shares two heartwarming scenes from the movie.
Disney/Image Group LA
The actor performs a number from Coco.
Disney/Image Group LA
Backed by Bratt, the performers tease a number from the movie.
Disney/Image Group LA
The actor shares his experiences voicing Winnie the Pooh since 1988.
Disney/Image Group LA
The Descendants 2 cast descend upon the arena with a royal parade.
Disney/Image Group LA
The actress, who plays Evie, signs autographs for fans.
Disney/Image Group LA
The Descendants 2 co-stars stop for a photo op.
Disney/Image Group LA
The Stichers actor dives headfirst into the DuckTales money pit.
Disney/Image Group LA
The stars of Disney Channel's Stuck in the Middle pose for a group photo.
"The super cool space sis I have in Carrie Francis Fisher. I loved her. And we were like siblings. The good and the bad!" Hamill said. "What a great thrill it was to come back in The Force Awakens. At that time in our lives, we were comfortable with each other. I know if she would here today, she would have flipped me the bird at least twice already."
The D23 Expo continues throughout the weekend with major reveals, in the form of teasers, trailers and other sneak peeks, expected for upcoming movies such as Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Thor: Ragnarok, The Black Panther and A Wrinkle in Time.