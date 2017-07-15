D23 Expo 2017: Highlights and Star Sightings From Disney Fan Convention

Disney, Pixar and Marvel and yes, Star Wars collide at the D23 Expo, Disney's fan convention, the latest of which is taking place this weekend at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

Star Wars' Carrie Fisher was honored posthumously with the Disney Legends Award, the highest honor the Walt Disney Company can bestow on an individual. The late star's daughter, actress Billie Lourd, penned an emotional acceptance letter on her behalf, which was read aloud by Disney Chairman Bob Iger.

Fisher's co-star Mark Hamill received the same honor, as did The View co-host and EGOT recipient Whoopi Goldberg, Marvel legend Stan Lee and Oprah Winfrey

D23 Expo

Disney/Image Group LA

John Lasseter

Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios' chief creative officer kicks things off with life-size models of Cruz Ramirez and Lightning McQueen from Cars 3.

D23 Expo

Disney/Image Group LA

Bob Iger

The Walt Disney Company CEO makes his opening remarks at the 30th Anniversary Disney Legends Awards Ceremony.

D23 Expo

Disney/Image Group LA

Anika Noni Rose

The Princess and the Frog star performs "Go the Distance" from Hercules.

D23 Expo

Disney/Image Group LA

Mark Hamill

The Star Wars actor recalls how Disney "provided me a tutorial of how I could make my dreams come true by lifting the curtain."

D23 Expo

Disney/Image Group LA

Whoopi Goldberg

The surprise inductee proudly shows off her Minnie Mouse heels.

D23 Expo

Disney/Image Group LA

Ava DuVernay, Oprah Winfrey & Mark Hamill

The Wrinkle in Time director—surrounded by two of this year's honorees—has a prime seat.

D23 Expo

Disney/Image Group LA

Julie Taymor

The Tony-winning Lion King director shares an emotional story about the power of the theater.

D23 Expo

Disney/Image Group LA

The Lion King Cast

After Taymor accepts her award, the ensemble gives a surprise performance.

D23 Expo

Disney/Image Group LA

Jenna Johnson & Val Chmerkovskiy

The dancers pay tribute to Marvel's Lee and Jack Kirby.

D23 Expo

Disney/Image Group LA

Stan Lee & Mickey Mouse

Lee says Walt Disney has been an "inspiration" since childhood.

D23 Expo

Disney/Image Group LA

Wayne Jackson & Mickey Mouse

Jackson is honored for his pioneering work on the Disney Parks' Audio-Animatronics.

D23 Expo

Disney/Image Group LA

Oprah Winfrey & Mickey Mouse

The best part about working for ABC/Disney is that they "let me be me," Winfrey says.

D23 Expo

Disney/Image Group LA

Chadwick Boseman

The Black Panther actor signs autographs for fans.

D23 Expo

Disney/Image Group LA

Alan Horn

Walt Disney Studios' chairman introduces what's in store for the rest of 2017 and beyond.

D23 Expo

Disney/Image Group LA

Kristen Bell

The actress, reprising her role as Anna from Frozen, teases the upcoming short Olaf's Frozen Adventure.

D23 Expo

Disney/Image Group LA

Phil Johnston, Sarah Silverman & Rich Moore

The team behind Wreck-It Ralph 2 announce Taraji P. Henson has joined the cast.

D23 Expo

Disney/Image Group LA

Jodi Benson

The Little Mermaid actress makes a surprise appearance during the Wreck-It Ralph 2 panel.

D23 Expo

Disney/Image Group LA

Auli'i Cravalho, Linda Larkin, Paige O'Hara, Jodi Benson, Mandy Moore, Anika Noni Rose & Kelly Macdonald

Surprise! Disney's princesses—including Moana, Jasmine, Belle, Ariel, Rapunzel, Tiana and Merida—will appear in Wreck-It Ralph 2.

D23 Expo

Disney/Image Group LA

Brad Bird

The director announces the sequel, due out in 2018, will pick up immediately after the events of the 2004 film.

D23 Expo

Disney/Image Group LA

Samuel L. Jackson

The actor confirms he will return as Frozone in The Incredibles 2.

D23 Expo

Disney/Image Group LA

Dan Scanlon

The untitled Pixar feature is set in a humanless world of elves, trolls, sprites and "pretty much anything that would be on the side of a van in the '70s." It follows teenage brothers and their "quest through this mundane, modern fantasy world to somehow find a way to spend one last magical day with their [deceased] father."

D23 Expo

Disney/Image Group LA

Lee Unkrich, Adrian Molina & Darla K. Anderson

The team behind Coco shares two heartwarming scenes from the movie.

D23 Expo

Disney/Image Group LA

Benjamin Bratt

The actor performs a number from Coco.

D23 Expo

Disney/Image Group LA

Coco Dancers

Backed by Bratt, the performers tease a number from the movie.

D23 Expo

Disney/Image Group LA

Jim Cummings

The actor shares his experiences voicing Winnie the Pooh since 1988.

D23 Expo

Disney/Image Group LA

Dove Cameron, Cameron Boyce & China Anne McClain

The Descendants 2 cast descend upon the arena with a royal parade.

D23 Expo

Disney/Image Group LA

Sofia Carson

The actress, who plays Evie, signs autographs for fans.

D23 Expo

Disney/Image Group LA

Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, China Anne McClain, Booboo Stewart & Cameron Boyce

The Descendants 2 co-stars stop for a photo op.

D23 Expo

Disney/Image Group LA

Kyle Harris

The Stichers actor dives headfirst into the DuckTales money pit.

D23 Expo

Disney/Image Group LA

Isaak Presley, Malachi Barton, Jenna Ortega, Ariana Greenblatt, Kayla Maisonet & Nicolas Bechtel

The stars of Disney Channel's Stuck in the Middle pose for a group photo.

"The super cool space sis I have in Carrie Francis Fisher. I loved her. And we were like siblings. The good and the bad!" Hamill said. "What a great thrill it was to come back in The Force Awakens. At that time in our lives, we were comfortable with each other. I know if she would here today, she would have flipped me the bird at least twice already."

The D23 Expo continues throughout the weekend with major reveals, in the form of teasers, trailers and other sneak peeks, expected for upcoming movies such as Star Wars: The Last JediThor: RagnarokThe Black Panther and A Wrinkle in Time.

