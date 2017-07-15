Disney, Pixar and Marvel and yes, Star Wars collide at the D23 Expo, Disney's fan convention, the latest of which is taking place this weekend at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

Star Wars' Carrie Fisher was honored posthumously with the Disney Legends Award, the highest honor the Walt Disney Company can bestow on an individual. The late star's daughter, actress Billie Lourd, penned an emotional acceptance letter on her behalf, which was read aloud by Disney Chairman Bob Iger.

Fisher's co-star Mark Hamill received the same honor, as did The View co-host and EGOT recipient Whoopi Goldberg, Marvel legend Stan Lee and Oprah Winfrey.