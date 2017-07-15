"I only know one truth: It's time for the Jedi...to end."

Say what?! Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) has been M.I.A. for quite a while, and in Star Wars The Last Jedi (in theaters Dec. 15, 2017), moviegoers will finally figure out why—and what he's been up to since his mysterious disappearance. A behind-the-scenes video featuring new footage from the blockbuster, including scenes with late actress Carrie Fisher's Princess Leia, was shown as part of Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, following the first trailer's April debut.

The footage also shows Hamill and Fisher on set, Daisy Ridley rehearsing fight scenes, Laura Dern with purple hair and a slew of new creatures.

Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman produced the movie, which Rian Johnson directed.

The film's cast also includes Adam Driver, Gwendoline Christie, Anthony Daniels, Benicio Del Toro, Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac, Peter Mayhew, Lupita Nyong'o, Simon Pegg, Timothy M. Rose, Andy Serkis, Kelly Marie Tran and Jimmy Vee, as well as Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd, who is also featured in the behind-the-scenes footage.

"It's about family and that's what's so powerful about it," Fisher says in the video.