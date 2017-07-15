Star Wars: The Last Jedi Footage Debuts at Disney's D23 Expo

  • By
  • &

by Zach Johnson |

"I only know one truth: It's time for the Jedi...to end."

Say what?! Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) has been M.I.A. for quite a while, and in Star Wars The Last Jedi (in theaters Dec. 15, 2017), moviegoers will finally figure out why—and what he's been up to since his mysterious disappearance. A behind-the-scenes video featuring new footage from the blockbuster, including scenes with late actress Carrie Fisher's Princess Leia, was shown as part of Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, following the first trailer's April debut.

The footage also shows Hamill and Fisher on set, Daisy Ridley rehearsing fight scenes, Laura Dern with purple hair and a slew of new creatures.

Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman produced the movie, which Rian Johnson directed.

The film's cast also includes Adam DriverGwendoline Christie, Anthony Daniels, Benicio Del ToroDomhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac, Peter Mayhew, Lupita Nyong'o, Simon Pegg, Timothy M. Rose, Andy Serkis, Kelly Marie Tran and Jimmy Vee, as well as Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd, who is also featured in the behind-the-scenes footage.

"It's about family and that's what's so powerful about it," Fisher says in the video.

Read

Star Wars: The Last Jedi: 5 Movie Secrets Revealed

Daisy Ridley, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Behind-the-Scenes

Disney / Lucasfilm

Hamill, who was made a Disney Legend Friday, has kept his character's whereabouts a secret. "I might be one of the most valuable characters to Lucasfilm—not because I'm a legacy character, but thanks to short term memory loss, I don't remember what I had for breakfast," he said at the Star Wars Celebration in April in Orlando. "I'm joking, but even when I went in and did ADR and saw this footage, it was like an out of body experience. It's so contained in its own world."

After The Last Jedi, Star Wars: Episode IX, the final installment of the current trilogy, is slated for release on May 24, 2019. Director Colin Trevorrow is writing the script with Derek Connolly.

