Is it too early to purchase tickets for a 2019 Disneyland trip?

As Disney's D23 Expo kicked off Thursday afternoon in Anaheim, Calif., Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Chairman Bob Chapek had a special surprise for theme park lovers.

During a special preview, Bob unveiled a large-scale model for the Star Wars-themed lands being planned for the Disneyland Resort in California and Disney's Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Fla.

"To say we are excited for the Star Wars-themed lands to open in 2019 is an understatement," Bob said during the announcement. "All along, we have said this will be game-changing, and through the model we can begin to see how truly epic these immersive new worlds will be."

The model shows two attractions that will be the main parts of the 14-acre areas. And for those counting, this is the largest single-themed land expansion for both parks.