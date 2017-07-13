Thomas Dekker Publicly Comes Out as Gay in Emotional Essay

Thomas Dekker is proud of his sexuality.

The 29-year-old actor, known for roles on The Secret Circle, Heroes and Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, came out as gay in a powerful essay shared to his Twitter on Thursday. Not only is Dekker a member of the LGBT community, he also revealed he and the love of his life wed in April.

In the statement, Thomas said he decided to go public with the matter after a fellow gay man seemed to "out" him during a recent award ceremony.

Dekker wrote, "My sexual orientation once again came into question this week when a prominent gay man used an awards acceptance speech to ‘out' me. While he did not mention me by name, the explicit details of his reference made it easy for the public and media to connect the dots."

The celeb is reportedly referring to Heroes writer Bryan Fuller, who was honored at an Outfest event and alluded to Dekker onstage. Fuller made a comment about a gay Heroes star whose management team didn't want his character to come out for fear it would impact future casting decisions.