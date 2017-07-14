It's a tale (almost) as old as time. When it comes to Disney, reinventing its animated classics with a live-action twist is its go-to way of attracting modern audiences.

Take Beauty and the Beast for example. Thanks to Emma Watson's picture-perfect portrayal of Princess Belle (plus Dan Stevens and every other A-list actor's voice lent to the enchanted objects inside Beast's castle), the 2017 update earned a whopping $1.2 billion worldwide at the box office.

Money talks, right? All those dollar bills, paired with the nostalgia factor that comes with seeing childhood heroes in a brand new light makes reaching back into the Disney vault a no-brainer. The Lion King, Aladdin and 101 Dalmatians are all in various stages of a live-action production with A-listers like Seth Rogen, Will Smith and Emma Stone rumored to play a part, respectively.