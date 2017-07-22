New Black Panther details are emerging left and right!
New footage was screened today at San Diego Comic-Con 2017 that day and at Disney's D23 fan convention in Anaheim, California earlier this month. While the new footage is not available online, new details have come out about the upcoming film, including a new poster.
The film, Chadwick Boseman plays T'Challa, an African prince with super-strength who returns home to Wakanda take his rightful place as king after his death's death and is challenged by factions in the country.
On today's panel, Boseman discussed his character, explaining "He’s returning from the events of civil war. He lost his father. He’s jut learning how to deal with becoming a new ruler and he’s still mourning his father's death. It’s a transition period that gets interrupted very quickly."
Michael B. Jordan plays the villain and mercenary Erik Killmonger, who was exiled from the kingdom and who teams up with arms dealer Ulysses Klaue/Klaw, played by The Lord of the Ring's Andy Serkis.
Meanwhile T'Challa, as the Black Panther, teams up with CIA agent Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman) and Wakanda's all-female special forces. W'Kabi, played by The Walking Dead's Danai Gurira, leads the team, which also includes Lupita Nyong'o's Nakia. Forest Whitaker stars as his adviser and keeper of the Heart-shaped Herb, which gives Black Panther his super-strength power, while Angela Bassett plays the superhero king's mother.
The first teaser trailer for the Marvel Studios movie premiered in June.
Boseman had debuted his T'Challa/Black Panther character in the 2016 film Captain America: Civil War, which also introduced Freeman's characters. Serkis' made his debut in The Avengers: Age of Ultron.
Black Panther is set for release on Feb. 16, 2018 and is the first Marvel standalone film featuring a black superhero in years, following the Blade movies, which starred Wesley Snipes.