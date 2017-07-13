Happy birthday, Harrison Ford!
The actor turned 75 Thursday and we are celebrating by taking a look back at his best movie roles.
Ford, a native of Chicago, began his onscreen acting career in the '60s. Throughout the next decade or so, he appeared mostly in television before landing his breakout role of swashbuckler and scoundrel Han Solo in the first Star Wars movie, Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope, released in 1977. He reprised his role in all three films of the original trilogy and in the 2015 sequel Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
"SHOUT OUT to #HarrisonFord for no reason other than giving me the single greatest advice EVER: 'Don't get cocky!' Thanks from your #1 fan- mh," co-star Mark Hamill tweeted.
SHOUT OUT to #HarrisonFord for no reason other than giving me the single greatest advice EVER:"Don't get cocky!" Thanks from your #1 fan- mh pic.twitter.com/rJQ4hK7qfo— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 13, 2017
Ford is also best known for playing archaeologist and adventurer Indiana Jones in a '80s trilogy, made up of Raiders of the Lost Ark, Temple of Doom and The Last Crusade, and in their 2008 sequel Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. He is set to play Indy again in a fifth film, set for release in 2019.
Paramount Pictures / Lucasfilm
In the third film in the series, Indy follows in his father's footsteps to stop the Nazis from getting their hands on the Holy Grail.
Warner Bros. Entertainment
Ford played the character Rick Deckard who was tasked with terminating replicants in this Ridley Scott-directed film.
Lucasfilm / Walt Disney Pictures
Harrison Ford made his debut as smart-talking, suave space scoundrel Han Solo in the film that started it all, Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope.
Article continues below
Lucasfilm / Walt Disney Pictures
The actor played Han Solo for the second time in the second film of the original trilogy, arguably the best one.
Lucasfilm / Walt Disney Pictures
The actor reprised his role for Han Solo in the final film of the original trilogy.
Lucasfilm
"Chewie, we're home." Ford reprises his role as Han Solo in the 2015 blockbuster alongside Carrie Fisher (Princess Leia) and others.
Article continues below
Lucasfilm Ltd
Ford's character is commissioned by the U.S. Government to find the Ark of the Covenant.
Lucasfilms/Paramount Pictures
Ford goes on the hunt for a precious gem and lost kids in this installment of the Indiana Jones franchise.
David James / Paramount Pictures
Shia La Beouf's character aides in Ford's search for the legendary Crystal Skull of Akator.
Article continues below
Paramount Pictures
Ford plays CIA Analyst Jack Ryan in this 1992 thriller.
Paramount Pictures
Ford reprises his role of CIA Analyst Jack Ryan in this 1994 sequel to Patriot Games.
Warner Bros.
Ford stars in this film that was based off of a true story where his character is wrongly accused of murdering his wife.
Article continues below
Paramount Pictures
The actor stars as a police officer who watches over an Amish boy and his mother after a muder incident.
Columbia Pictures
The dashing actor is pictured with the equally dashing Brad Pitt smiling, although the two were on-screen enemies in this drama.
Sony Pictures
An unveiling of marital secrets leads to romance between Ford's character and Kay Chandler played by Kristin Scott Thomas.
Article continues below
Paramount Pictures
The movie is set at the height of the Cold War, where Ford's character is in charge of a nuclear missile submarine—K-19.
Columbia Pictures
Ford and costar Josh Hartnett investigate a murder of an up-and-coming rap group in this action-comedy film.
Warner Bros. Pictures
The actor, who plays a bank security expert, is forced to rob a bank in order to pay his family's ransom in this action thriller.
Article continues below
Relativity Media
Ford channeled a power-hungry CEO who uses Liam Hemsworth's character to spy on his business rival.
Buena Vista Pictures
In this adventure film, Ford's character must put aside his dislike for Robin Monroe, played by Anne Heche, to survive after crashing on a South Seas island.
United Artists
The movie takes place during the Vietnam War, where a young Ford plays Colonel Lucas in this Francis Coppola directed film.
Article continues below
Columbia Pictures
Ford is President James Marshall in this suspense-packed film where his character is held in hostage.
DreamWorks Pictures
Ford stars in this scary flick where his on-screen wife believes their lakeside home is haunted by ghosts.
Warner Bros.
The film is based off of a Paul Theroux novel and tells the story of Ford's character who moves his family to Central America.
Article continues below
Paramount Pictures
The actor is caught in a love traingle when he falls in love with Sabrina Fairchild (played by Julia Ormond) after trying to break her off from his younger brother.
Summit Entertainment
In this movie, Ford played the character Hyrum Graff who was the principal of Battle School.
Lionsgate
Ford is pictured with Arnold Schwarzenegger on set of the third Expendables flick.
Article continues below
Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures
The Oscar nominee is in character smoking a cigar. Ford played the notorious Dodgers manager who signed Jackie Robinson to the baseball team.
Universal Studios/DreamWorks
The actor is pictured with co-stars Olivia Wilde and Daniel Craig in this gritty sci-fi thriller set in the wild west.
Ford also played CIA analyst Jack Ryan in Patriot Games and Clear and Present Danger.
Other notable movies Ford has starred in over the years include the cult sci-fi film Blade Runner, action films The Fugitive and Air Force One, the thriller What Lies Beneath.