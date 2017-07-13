Harrison Ford Turns 75: Star Wars' Han Solo and Indiana Jones Among His Best Roles

Happy birthday, Harrison Ford!

The actor turned 75 Thursday and we are celebrating by taking a look back at his best movie roles.

Ford, a native of Chicago, began his onscreen acting career in the '60s. Throughout the next decade or so, he appeared mostly in television before landing his breakout role of swashbuckler and scoundrel Han Solo in the first Star Wars movie, Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope, released in 1977. He reprised his role in all three films of the original trilogy and in the 2015 sequel Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

"SHOUT OUT to #HarrisonFord for no reason other than giving me the single greatest advice EVER: 'Don't get cocky!' Thanks from your #1 fan- mh," co-star Mark Hamill tweeted.

Ford is also best known for playing archaeologist and adventurer  Indiana Jones in a '80s trilogy, made up of Raiders of the Lost Ark, Temple of Doom and The Last Crusade, and in their 2008 sequel Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. He is set to play Indy again in a fifth film, set for release in 2019.

Harrisom Ford, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Paramount Pictures / Lucasfilm

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

In the third film in the series, Indy follows in his father's footsteps to stop the Nazis from getting their hands on the Holy Grail.

Blade Runner, Harrison Ford

Warner Bros. Entertainment

Blade Runner

Ford played the character Rick Deckard who was tasked with terminating replicants in this Ridley Scott-directed film.

Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope

Lucasfilm / Walt Disney Pictures

Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope

Harrison Ford made his debut as smart-talking, suave space scoundrel Han Solo in the film that started it all, Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope.

Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi

Lucasfilm / Walt Disney Pictures

Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back

The actor played Han Solo for the second time in the second film of the original trilogy, arguably the best one.

Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi

Lucasfilm / Walt Disney Pictures

Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi

The actor reprised his role for Han Solo in the final film of the original trilogy.

Star Wars, The Force Awakens

Lucasfilm

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

"Chewie, we're home." Ford reprises his role as Han Solo in the 2015 blockbuster alongside Carrie Fisher (Princess Leia) and others.

Harrison Ford, Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark

Lucasfilm Ltd

Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark

Ford's character is commissioned by the U.S. Government to find the Ark of the Covenant.

Harrison Ford, Indiana Jones

Lucasfilms/Paramount Pictures

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Ford goes on the hunt for a precious gem and lost kids in this installment of the Indiana Jones franchise.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

David James / Paramount Pictures

Indiana Jones: Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Shia La Beouf's character aides in Ford's search for the legendary Crystal Skull of Akator.

Harrison Ford, Patriot Games

Paramount Pictures

Patriot Games

Ford plays CIA Analyst Jack Ryan in this 1992 thriller.

Harrison Ford, Clear and Present Danger

Paramount Pictures

Clear and Present Danger

Ford reprises his role of CIA Analyst Jack Ryan in this 1994 sequel to Patriot Games.

Harrison Ford, Fugitive

Warner Bros.

The Fugitive

Ford stars in this film that was based off of a true story where his character is wrongly accused of murdering his wife.

Harrison Ford, Witness

Paramount Pictures

Witness

The actor stars as a police officer who watches over an Amish boy and his mother after a muder incident.

 

Harrison Ford, Devil's Own

Columbia Pictures

The Devil's Own

The dashing actor is pictured with the equally dashing Brad Pitt smiling, although the two were on-screen enemies in this drama.

Harrison Ford, Random Hearts

Sony Pictures

Random Hearts

An unveiling of marital secrets leads to romance between Ford's character and Kay Chandler played by Kristin Scott Thomas.

Harrison Ford, K-19: The Widowmaker

Paramount Pictures

K-19: The Widowmaker

The movie is set at the height of the Cold War, where Ford's character is in charge of a nuclear missile submarine—K-19.

Harrison Ford, Hollywood Homicide

Columbia Pictures

Hollywood Homicide

Ford and costar Josh Hartnett investigate a murder of an up-and-coming rap group in this action-comedy film.

Harrison Ford, Firewall

Warner Bros. Pictures

Firewall

The actor, who plays a bank security expert, is forced to rob a bank in order to pay his family's ransom in this action thriller.

Harrison Ford, Paranoia

Relativity Media

Paranoia

Ford channeled a power-hungry CEO who uses Liam Hemsworth's character to spy on his business rival.

 

Harrison Ford, Six Days Seven Nights

Buena Vista Pictures

In this adventure film, Ford's character must put aside his dislike for Robin Monroe, played by Anne Heche, to survive after crashing on a South Seas island.

Harrison Ford, Apocalypse Now

United Artists

Apocalypse Now

The movie takes place during the Vietnam War, where a young Ford plays Colonel Lucas in this Francis Coppola directed film.

Harrison Ford, Air Force One

Columbia Pictures

Air Force One

Ford is President James Marshall in this suspense-packed film where his character is held in hostage.

Harrison Ford, What Lies Beneath

DreamWorks Pictures

What Lies Beneath

Ford stars in this scary flick where his on-screen wife believes their lakeside home is haunted by ghosts.

Harrison Ford, Mosquito Coast

Warner Bros.

Mosquito Coast

The film is based off of a Paul Theroux novel and tells the story of Ford's character who moves his family to Central America.

Harrison Ford, Sabrina

Paramount Pictures

Sabrina

The actor is caught in a love traingle when he falls in love with Sabrina Fairchild (played by Julia Ormond) after trying to break her off from his younger brother.

Harrison Ford, Enders Game

Summit Entertainment

Ender's Game

In this movie, Ford played the character Hyrum Graff who was the principal of Battle School.

Harrison Ford, The Expendables

Lionsgate

The Expendables 3

Ford is pictured with Arnold Schwarzenegger on set of the third Expendables flick.

Harrison Ford, 42

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

42

The Oscar nominee is in character smoking a cigar. Ford played the notorious Dodgers manager who signed Jackie Robinson to the baseball team.

Daniel Craig, Harrison Ford, Olivia Wilde, Cowboys and Aliens

Universal Studios/DreamWorks

Cowboys & Aliens

The actor is pictured with co-stars Olivia Wilde and Daniel Craig in this gritty sci-fi thriller set in the wild west.

MORE PHOTOS: Meet the new Star Wars cast

Ford also played CIA analyst Jack Ryan in Patriot Games and Clear and Present Danger.

Other notable movies Ford has starred in over the years include the cult sci-fi film Blade Runner, action films The Fugitive and Air Force One, the thriller What Lies Beneath.

