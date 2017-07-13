Happy birthday, Harrison Ford!

The actor turned 75 Thursday and we are celebrating by taking a look back at his best movie roles.

Ford, a native of Chicago, began his onscreen acting career in the '60s. Throughout the next decade or so, he appeared mostly in television before landing his breakout role of swashbuckler and scoundrel Han Solo in the first Star Wars movie, Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope, released in 1977. He reprised his role in all three films of the original trilogy and in the 2015 sequel Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

"SHOUT OUT to #HarrisonFord for no reason other than giving me the single greatest advice EVER: 'Don't get cocky!' Thanks from your #1 fan- mh," co-star Mark Hamill tweeted.