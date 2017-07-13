2017 Emmy Nominations: Sterling K. Brown, Viola Davis, Reese Witherspoon and More Nominees React

  • By
  • &

by Zach Johnson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Sofia Vergara

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

The Bachelorette

Hometown Homicide?! Bryan's Mom Threatens to Kill Rachel on The Bachelorette

Exclusive: "Bachelorette" Rachel Lindsay's Hometown Visits

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

What a way to start the day!

On Thursday, Veep's Anna Chlumsky and S.W.A.T.'s Shemar Moore announced the nominees for the 2017 Emmys. Before revealing Outstanding Comedy and Drama Series contenders, Moore surprised Chlumsky by revealing she'd secured her fifth consecutive nomination in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category for her role as Amy Brookheimer.

NBC's Saturday Night Live and HBO's Westworld receive the most nominations, with 22 each. Many of this year's nominees tweeted about the recognition or issued statements to E! News:

Read

2017 Emmy Nominations: Complete List of Nominees

Veep, 2017 Emmys

HBO

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep (HBO)

"Thx 2 @TelevisionAcad 4 our 17 noms 4 @VeepHBO. We welcome any info Russian govt has on any of our opponents & r avail 4 meetings. #veep"

RuPaul's Drag Race, 2017 Emmys

VH1

RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race (Vh1)

"I want to thank the academy for honoring the entire cast and crew of RuPaul's Drag Race, my family at World of Wonder, and our champions at Vh1. It takes a village, people! Their creativity and dedication to telling the stories of our brave and talented queens never ceases to amaze, amuse and inspire."

Feud Bette and Joan, 2017 Emmys

FX

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

"Thank you. Bette would be happy and so am I."

Article continues below

Sherlock the Lying Detective, 2017 Emmys

PBS

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective (PBS)

"In a year of such great television it's a privilege to be nominated and having seen my fellow nominees work just to be in their company is winning enough. Couldn't be happier for me and the show."

The Americans

FX

Matthew Rhys & Keri Russell, The Americans (FX)

"We knew what the outcome of the voting would be as we met with a Russian lawyer some time ago."

The Handmaid's Tale, Alexis Bledel

Hulu

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

"I'm very grateful to be a part of The Handmaid's Tale. It's amazing company of actors and the incredible group of artists who bring this story to life. It has already been a true honor to be entrusted with playing Ofglen; a character and inspiration originated by Margaret Atwood and so beautifully crafted by Bruce Miller. It has been a high point for me creatively to be led by Reed Morano's skillful and intuitively transportive direction, while acting alongside the utterly brilliant Elisabeth Moss. For Handmaid's to now receive this much recognition, it's humbling, yet I'm so proud, and really excited for everyone."

Article continues below

House of Cards Season 5

Netflix

Michael Kelly, House of Cards (Netflix)

"I'm absolutely thrilled to have been nominated for a third time. Five seasons in, I still feel privileged and excited to work with the incredible cast and crew on House of Cards. I'm humbled and honored, and the nominations for Robin, Kevin, and the show make this even more special."

Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef

Paul Cheney/Bravo

Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef (Bravo)

"So elated that after so many seasons the Television Academy has again nominated Top Chef! Congrats to all my cast and crew and our brilliant producers for the best show there is to work on. Feeling much gratitude this morning! Congrats also to RuPaul's Drag Race which is much loved on our set too!"

Better Call Saul, 2017 Emmys

AMC

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul (AMC)

"Thank you Academy Members for this! I love bringing Jimmy Mcgill/Saul to life. As written by Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan and the staff, he's a complex, compromised, and funny fella—he's got everything going' on! It is the part of a lifetime, and I'm glad it's working so well for so many people. I'm thrilled to be included in this great group of actors and I am so happy that the Academy appreciates the hard work and high standards of everyone making Better Call Saul. Congrats to Jonathan Banks as well. Jonathan Banks delivers again and again, he is the consummate pro, and he's funny and don't believe the hype—he's a sweetheart, too. The best. We are all giving it everything we got, glad you like it!"

Article continues below

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

John P. Johnson/HBO

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld (HBO)

"Thanks for all the congrats, folks. Really pleased for all my #Westworld colleagues. We love what we do! (And don't take that for granted.)"

Orange Is the New Black, Season 4, OITNB

Netflix

Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black (Netflix)

"I am still in shock and so much joy. I received my 2nd #EmmyNomination this morning. This means so much to me. My own personal struggles have been real and many.Those of other trans women are real and many particularly those who are incarcerated and suffering abuse in correctional facilities and solitary confinement like my character Sophia did in this now Emmy nominated episode.#JusticeforEryricka."

Veep, 2017 Emmys

HBO

Tony Hale, Veep (HBO)

""It's truly an honor to be nominated and I can't thank the voters and supporters of Veep enough. Maybe now my daughter won't try to walk 10 feet in front of me. But who am I kidding!"

Article continues below

The Handmaid's Tale

Hulu

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

"Well I'm in a little bit of shock!! 13 nominations is absolutely insane. I woke up to a gif from my publicist Erica of a shirtless Anthony Rizzo from the Cubs and knew it was good news (because a shirtless Rizzo is always good news) but 13 is blowing my mind! I'm so intensely proud of my cast and crew who put their blood, sweat and tears (literally) into this show. This is not a solo sport and each and every one of them is responsible for helping make something we could be proud of. And a special shout out to my executive producing partners, showrunner Bruce Miller and EP Warren Littlefield. Our triangle of collaboration and trust has been a gift to me and I love you both. Nolite te bastardes Carborundorum bitches."

William H. Macy, Shameless

Chuck Hodes/SHOWTIME

William H. Macy, Shameless (Showtime)

"The day I read John Wells' pilot for Shameless I knew I was in for a wild ride, and here we are eight years later and I'm still playing Frank Gallagher, whom I love so much I'd give him my liver. Not only do I get to go to the Emmys to see all my pals, I'll do it with Felicity Huffman on my arm. Life is sweet."

Tom Hanks, Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

NBC

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

"Oh S--t!! A EMMY NOM?! I really got to get fine now lmao!! Wish my parents was here to see this!! CHEAH!! So grateful!!"

Article continues below

This Is Us, 2017 Emmys

NBC

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us (NBC)

"It's crazy. I literally had to ask someone twice, like, 'Are we sure? Can we just check it again? Are we sure?' You don't want to celebrate too soon, you know what I mean?...Today is my first day of Season 2, so that's how I'm celebrating."

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/courtesy of HBO

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies (HBO)

"When we started on this journey we never thought the series would connect on such a big way worldwide. I have never experienced anything like it and as producers and actors we all bow down to the Academy with thanks!"

This Is Us, Billy on the Street

David S. Holloway/truTV

Billy Eichner, Billy on the Street (truTV)

"As someone who grew up, for better or worse, watching award shows religiously, I'd be lying to say this doesn't feel insane and wonderful. I'm so grateful and proud of the whole Billy on the Street production team which has worked so incredibly hard on this wild show for 5 seasons."

Article continues below

Westworld, 2017 Emmys

HBO

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld (HBO)

"I am so thrilled to be nominated for playing Dolores; she is the bravest and most complex character I have portrayed. It is an honor to be a part of the cast of Westworld, it really is the best job I've ever had. "

Stranger Things, 2017 Emmys

Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things (Netflix)

"Ahhhh! Only in my dreams could I have imagined this. Thank you to the Television Academy for the incredible amount of love and support they have shown me and our show this morning. I have so much fun playing Eleven, and am forever grateful to The Duffers, Shawn Levy and Netflix for allowing me the opportunity to become her. This is an unbelievable honor, and I can't wait to dance the night away with the cast and Stranger Things team!"

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, 2017 Emmys

Netflix

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

"I'm continuously blown away by our show's talent in front of and behind the camera, and this season is no exception. It's truly an honor to be recognized alongside such an incredible cast and crew. Thank you to the Academy, thank you to our UKS family, and thank you Beyoncé."

Article continues below

Judith Light, Transparent

Amazon

Judith Light, Transparent (Amazon)

"I am so grateful to Jill Soloway for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime and to our entire cast and crew, and of course the television academy. I could not be more proud and honored to be considered amongst the group of women in this category."

This Is Us, 2017 Emmys

NBC

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)

"Maaaaan, I got the best job on TV! Receiving this nomination is just the cherry on top. Thank you, Television Academy! From network to studio, cast to crew, writers, producers & directors—each and every one of you are second to none! Thank you all for making this the experience of a lifetime! Dan Fogelman...you are a cherub faced, literary assassin! I look forward to working with you for the rest of my life! Ryan, Andrew, & Amaré...you are my everything. Namaste."

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, 2017 Emmys

Netflix

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

"I am so honored to be included in this extraordinary group of women. And I am very grateful to Robert, Tina, and all of our cast and crew who make my job so pleasant. Go Russia! I mean, go USA!"

Article continues below

black-ish, 2017 Emmys

ABC

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish (ABC)

"congrats to the entire #blackish family!! #Emmys"

Big Little Lies, 2017 Emmys

HBO

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies (HBO)

"I am still in awe of the amazing team that came together to create Big Little Lies. These brilliant actors, directors, writers, all of the creatives and crew were the hardest working and most talented people I have ever collaborated with. To have their work recognized by the Television Academy is beyond humbling and extremely exciting! I'm so appreciative of the audience who found and supported our show, and am happy they can celebrate with us today."

The Wizard of Lies, 2017 Emmys

HBO

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies (HBO)

"It is most gratifying that the Television Academy has chosen to honor Wizard of Lies in so many categories. It was truly a collaborative effort to bring this production to fruition. I am proud to be a part of it."

Article continues below

The Night Of, 2017 Emmys

HBO

John Turturro, The Night Of (HBO)

"I am delighted that The Night Of was acknowledged across the board in so many different categories. I am proud to be a part of this talented team from Steve, Richard, James, Riz, Bill, Michael and HBO."

House of Cards, 2017 Emmys

Netflix

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards (Netflix)

"If at first you don't succeed, try try try try try try try try try try again! #Emmys2017 #HOC."

How to Get Away With Murder, 2017 Emmys

ABC

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder (ABC)

"Thank you to the Television Academy for nominating me alongside these powerful women."

Article continues below

For commentary and celebrity reactions, tune in to E!'s Daily Pop at noon.

For complete 2017 Emmy Awards coverage, watch E! News tonight at 7 and 11, only on E!.

TAGS/ 2017 Emmys , Awards , TV , Entertainment , Top Stories
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.