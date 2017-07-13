What a way to start the day!

On Thursday, Veep's Anna Chlumsky and S.W.A.T.'s Shemar Moore announced the nominees for the 2017 Emmys. Before revealing Outstanding Comedy and Drama Series contenders, Moore surprised Chlumsky by revealing she'd secured her fifth consecutive nomination in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category for her role as Amy Brookheimer.

NBC's Saturday Night Live and HBO's Westworld receive the most nominations, with 22 each. Many of this year's nominees tweeted about the recognition or issued statements to E! News: