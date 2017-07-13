Sophie Turner, Kit Harington and the Cast of Game of Thrones Hit the Blue Carpet for Season 7 Premiere

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Sofia Vergara

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

The Bachelorette

Hometown Homicide?! Bryan's Mom Threatens to Kill Rachel on The Bachelorette

2017 Emmy Nominations By The Numbers

2017 Emmy Award Nominations By the Numbers: Plus, Which Show Just Set a New Record?

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Before they return to Westeros, the Game of Thrones kicked off their seventh season with a blue carpet premiere in Hollywood. 

Most of the beloved famous faces from the franchise, including Kit Harington, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams, stepped out in Los Angeles Wednesday night ahead of the show's next season. Instead of traditional red, the stars walked a trail of blue and most dressed accordingly in designer variations of the color. 

Of course, fashion wasn't the only focus of the evening. Fans and stars alike filled the Walt Disney Concert Hall to get a highly anticipated look at the season's first episode. If there was any disappointment, it was drowned out by the audience's screams and cheers. While many of the details of the new season have been kept tightly under wraps, new photos of the upcoming episodes recently released suggest Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) will return home to Westeros

For everyone who didn't have a ticket inside the main event, check out all of the star sightings below!

Photos

Game of Thrones Season 7 First Look: Check Out the New Pics

Jerome Flynn, Game Of Thrones

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Jerome Flynn

The star, who plays Bronn, kept his premiere outfit comfortable with sneakers. 

Isaac Hempstead, Game Of Thrones

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Isaac Hempstead

The young star opted for a classic suit and accented shoes for the big night out. 

Iain Glen, Game Of Thrones

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Iain Glen

The Scottish star sported a plaid kilt on the blue carpet. 

Article continues below

Conleth Hill, Game Of Thrones

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Conleth Hill

The man behind Lord Varys smiled from ear to ear in a blue suit jacket and white kicks. 

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game Of Thrones

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

The longtime Game of Thrones cast member understood the color theme of the night when he showed up in a vivid blue suit. 

Gemma Whelan, Game Of Thrones

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Gemma Whelan

The actress looked elegant in a cream dress and gold accessories. 

Article continues below

Rose Leslie, Game Of Thrones

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Rose Leslie

The Scottish star struck a pose in a floral high-low gown. 

Gwendoline Christie, Game Of Thrones

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Gwendoline Christie

The actress stunned in a cream and blue gown embellished with floral appliqués.

Kit Harington, Game Of Thrones

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

Kit Harington

Jon Snow himself arrived in a printed suit jacket and loafers. 

Article continues below

Indira Varma, Game Of Thrones

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Indira Varma

The British star was a breath of summer air in a pink floral frock. 

Alfie Allen, Game Of Thrones

Barry King/Getty Images

Alfie Allen

Theon Greyjoy, as he's know in the Game of Thrones world, smiled on the blue carpet in a brown suit and polka dot tie. 

Aidan Gillen, Game Of Thrones

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Aidan Gillen

The star posed for photographers in a dark ensemble. 

Article continues below

John Bradley, Game Of Thrones

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

John Bradley

The man behind character Samwell Tarly rocked a classic three-piece suit. 

Keisha Castle-Hughes, Game Of Thrones

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Keisha Castle-Hughes

The famous face, who fills the role of Obara Sand, dazzled in a sparkling blue and green stripe DHELA dress with Pollice Lee shoes.

Nathalie Emmanuel, Game Of Thrones

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Nathalie Emmanuel

The starlet sported a unique strapless dress covered with faces—including her own!—by Vivienne Westwood. 

Article continues below

Jacob Anderson, Game Of Thrones

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jacob Anderson

The actor looked dapper in a navy suit jacket with print trim. 

Sophie Turner, Game Of Thrones

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Sophie Turner

The actress made a sartorial splash in a graphic print silver sheath by Louis Vuitton. 

Maisie Williams, Game Of Thrones

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Maisie Williams

The actress, who famously portrays Arya Stark on the hit show, looked elegant in emerald. 

Article continues below

Game of Thrones returns to HBO on Sunday, July 16 at 9 p.m.

TAGS/ Game Of Thrones , Premieres , Top Stories , VG
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.