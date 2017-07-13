Before they return to Westeros, the Game of Thrones kicked off their seventh season with a blue carpet premiere in Hollywood.
Most of the beloved famous faces from the franchise, including Kit Harington, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams, stepped out in Los Angeles Wednesday night ahead of the show's next season. Instead of traditional red, the stars walked a trail of blue and most dressed accordingly in designer variations of the color.
Of course, fashion wasn't the only focus of the evening. Fans and stars alike filled the Walt Disney Concert Hall to get a highly anticipated look at the season's first episode. If there was any disappointment, it was drowned out by the audience's screams and cheers. While many of the details of the new season have been kept tightly under wraps, new photos of the upcoming episodes recently released suggest Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) will return home to Westeros.
For everyone who didn't have a ticket inside the main event, check out all of the star sightings below!
The star, who plays Bronn, kept his premiere outfit comfortable with sneakers.
The young star opted for a classic suit and accented shoes for the big night out.
The Scottish star sported a plaid kilt on the blue carpet.
The man behind Lord Varys smiled from ear to ear in a blue suit jacket and white kicks.
The longtime Game of Thrones cast member understood the color theme of the night when he showed up in a vivid blue suit.
The actress looked elegant in a cream dress and gold accessories.
The Scottish star struck a pose in a floral high-low gown.
The actress stunned in a cream and blue gown embellished with floral appliqués.
Jon Snow himself arrived in a printed suit jacket and loafers.
The British star was a breath of summer air in a pink floral frock.
Theon Greyjoy, as he's know in the Game of Thrones world, smiled on the blue carpet in a brown suit and polka dot tie.
The star posed for photographers in a dark ensemble.
The man behind character Samwell Tarly rocked a classic three-piece suit.
The famous face, who fills the role of Obara Sand, dazzled in a sparkling blue and green stripe DHELA dress with Pollice Lee shoes.
The starlet sported a unique strapless dress covered with faces—including her own!—by Vivienne Westwood.
The actor looked dapper in a navy suit jacket with print trim.
The actress made a sartorial splash in a graphic print silver sheath by Louis Vuitton.
The actress, who famously portrays Arya Stark on the hit show, looked elegant in emerald.
Game of Thrones returns to HBO on Sunday, July 16 at 9 p.m.