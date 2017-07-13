Before they return to Westeros, the Game of Thrones kicked off their seventh season with a blue carpet premiere in Hollywood.

Most of the beloved famous faces from the franchise, including Kit Harington, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams, stepped out in Los Angeles Wednesday night ahead of the show's next season. Instead of traditional red, the stars walked a trail of blue and most dressed accordingly in designer variations of the color.

Of course, fashion wasn't the only focus of the evening. Fans and stars alike filled the Walt Disney Concert Hall to get a highly anticipated look at the season's first episode. If there was any disappointment, it was drowned out by the audience's screams and cheers. While many of the details of the new season have been kept tightly under wraps, new photos of the upcoming episodes recently released suggest Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) will return home to Westeros.

For everyone who didn't have a ticket inside the main event, check out all of the star sightings below!