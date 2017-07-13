Gigi Hadid Answers Vogue's 73 Questions and Reveals the Most Romantic Thing Zayn Malik Has Ever Done

Anyone who's anyone has answered Vogue's 73 Questions.

Gigi Hadid is a fan of the monthly video series, which has previously featured celebrities like Aziz Ansari to Reese Witherspoon. In fact, the supermodel confessed she was "so excited" to film her own episode, "because I've asked to do this like 100 times and now I'm finally doing it."

In Hadid's video, released Thursday, she answered a range of questions about her upbringing, her relationship with Zayn Malik and her thoughts on Taylor Swift 's music. The video started with questions about L.A. vs. New York before moving onto her modeling career. Hadid said she beats jet lag because she's "really good at sleeping on planes," even if her day-to-day life can be a little crazy. A glance at her phone's calendar showed she had an "easy" travel schedule, with stops slated for Paris, London, Berlin, Rome, St. Tropez, Nauru, Antarctica and, uh, Des Moines.

As Hadid walked Vogue's cameraman through IMG Models' headquarters in New York City, the 22-year-old answered some fashion-related questions (Rihanna, Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen are her style icons) and plugged her sunglasses collection. She also recounted some cherished childhood memories, such as "being with my horses all day—like, morning to night."

And then came the questions about Malik:

• "Which of Zayn's tattoos are your favorite?

• "What's the most romantic thing Zayn has ever done for you?"

• "Is it true he likes to cook pies?"

• "What's your favorite pie that he's made?"

After answering four innocuous romance questions, Hadid went on to demonstrate her skills as a boxer, a painter, a volleyball player and a whistler. Later in the interview, she was asked to list her 10 favorite songs by Swift. Hadid explained that they were "not in any specific order" before selecting "Dear John," "Stay, Stay, Stay," "Forever and Always," "How You Get the Girl," "Clean," "This Love," "Begin Again," "Long Live," "Tim McGraw" and "'Better Man,' for Little Big Town."

Hadid, who confessed she thinks about going back to college "a lot," later flipped through her modeling portfolio and introduced Vogue to her manager—who is not, as it has been reported, her bodyguard. Her most memorable photo shoot was for U.S. Vogue, and booking the covers for the magazine's four major editions—American, British, French and Italian—was a huge deal. Before the video ended, Hadid pulled out the Barbie doll made in her likeness and took a selfie.

"Say bye, Gigi Barbie!" she giggled. "See ya!"

