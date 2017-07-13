Anyone who's anyone has answered Vogue's 73 Questions.

Gigi Hadid is a fan of the monthly video series, which has previously featured celebrities like Aziz Ansari to Reese Witherspoon. In fact, the supermodel confessed she was "so excited" to film her own episode, "because I've asked to do this like 100 times and now I'm finally doing it."

In Hadid's video, released Thursday, she answered a range of questions about her upbringing, her relationship with Zayn Malik and her thoughts on Taylor Swift 's music. The video started with questions about L.A. vs. New York before moving onto her modeling career. Hadid said she beats jet lag because she's "really good at sleeping on planes," even if her day-to-day life can be a little crazy. A glance at her phone's calendar showed she had an "easy" travel schedule, with stops slated for Paris, London, Berlin, Rome, St. Tropez, Nauru, Antarctica and, uh, Des Moines.

As Hadid walked Vogue's cameraman through IMG Models' headquarters in New York City, the 22-year-old answered some fashion-related questions (Rihanna, Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen are her style icons) and plugged her sunglasses collection. She also recounted some cherished childhood memories, such as "being with my horses all day—like, morning to night."