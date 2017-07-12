George Clooney and Amal Clooney are loving parenthood.

The couple welcomed their twins, Alexander and Ella Clooney, into the world on June 6 and have been soaking up the baby bliss ever since.

A source told E! News, "Everything is going great with the babies. [George and Amal] are happier than they have ever been and really enjoying being parents...They are truly in love and just want to be with the babies and not do much else."

Fortunately, they get to do just that!

"Amal is not working, and they both have the summer off and are enjoying Lake Como," our insider added. "They are very happy to be in Italy."