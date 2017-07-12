This red carpet is a slam dunk!

Sports puns asides, the 2017 ESPYS is officially off and running at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Football great Peyton Manning is hosting the prestigious event, which honors standout athletes and their record-breaking performances from the past year.

Extremely talented athletes from football, baseball, basketball and many other sports have ditched their uniforms for one night only, and the result? Some major red carpet fashion!

From dazzling gowns to impeccably tailored suits, pros from every corner of the Olympics and beyond have all stepped out with their eyes on the Best Dressed prize. After all, who needs championship rings and a place on the podium?