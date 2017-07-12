This red carpet is a slam dunk!
Sports puns asides, the 2017 ESPYS is officially off and running at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Football great Peyton Manning is hosting the prestigious event, which honors standout athletes and their record-breaking performances from the past year.
Extremely talented athletes from football, baseball, basketball and many other sports have ditched their uniforms for one night only, and the result? Some major red carpet fashion!
From dazzling gowns to impeccably tailored suits, pros from every corner of the Olympics and beyond have all stepped out with their eyes on the Best Dressed prize. After all, who needs championship rings and a place on the podium?
Sports fanatics have already cast their votes in 33 different categories, so until the show officially kicks off, throw on your favorite player's jersey and cheer on the stars as they hit the red carpet at The ESPYS.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Ruffles for days! The Olympic gold medalist and Dancing With the Stars champ channels her inner Flamenco dancer.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
As The Bachelorette star prepares to pass out her final rose, a bright yellow and purple pitstop is a must along the way.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Rolling solo for the evening, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback makes a strong case for velvet in July.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
The Miz & Maryse have arrived repping hard for the professional wrestling world.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Going for the gold! The Olympic gymnast looks stunning in a bedazzled gown.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Everyone's favorite "Flying Tomato" has arrived to The ESPYS looking fly as usual.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Is the wedding back on? After postponing their big day in May, the hockey pro and Olympic gymnast step out for a date night.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Close to a year since the gymnast made her debut at the 2016 Rio Olympics, the 20-year-old continues her winning streak on the red carpet.
Stewart Cook/REX/Shutterstock
The NFL star-turned-sports commentator (and former Bachelor!) looks sharp in a classic tuxedo.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Big winner! The Austrian snowboarder shows off her trophy in a glam black gown.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
The Dallas Cowboys cornerback proves real men wear satin pink suits alongside his Basketball Wives L.A. honey.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
The MLB player flashes a bright smile as he arrives to The ESPYS.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Like mother, like daughter! The popular fitness gurus flaunt their toned muscles on the red carpet.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
The late Pate Tillman's wife steps out to honor the fallen soldier.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
The British freestyle skier is a long way from the slopes at this year's ESPYS.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
The broadcast sports journalist rocks royal blue like nobody's business.
ABC/Image Group LA
Swoon! The Mexican-born recording artist beats the heat in a T-shirt under a suit jacket.
Which look at The ESPYS deserves a gold model? Sound off in the comments!
The 2017 ESPYS broadcasts on ABC and streams online at WatchESPN at 8 p.m. E.T.