Aly Raisman and Julian Edelman Among Star Guests at BODY at ESPYS Party

Olympic gold-winning gymnast Aly Raisman, New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, Golden State Warriors player Nick Young and Zachary Levi were among the star athletes and actors who gathered at the Hollywood nightclub Avalon Tuesday for a pre-ESPYS party, the BODY at ESPYS bash.

The event also celebrated ESPN the magazine's 2017 BODY issue, which features naked photos of the likes of Edelman and fellow party attendees Ezekiel Elliott, running back for the Dallas Cowboys, free-style skier Gus Kenworthy and WNBA player Nneka Ogwumike.

Edelman, who wore a button-down shirt opened halfway and a leather jacket, set in a private VIP section and was spotted chatting with a brunette and other people who came over to greet him, including other women and some of his teammates. During the bash, his nude picture from the magazine was screened, prompting his fellow Patriots players to scream his name and cheer, E! News has learned exclusively.

Champion alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn wore an electric blue backless silk top and black pants and arrived with her boyfriend. 

Aly Raisman, BODY at ESPYS

John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN

Aly Raisman

The Olympic gymnast shows some skin.

Zachary Levi, BODY at ESPYS

John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN

Zachary Levi

Chuck makes an appearance.

Lindsey Vonn, BODY at ESPYS

John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN

Lindsey Vonn

The alpine ski racer showcases a chic look.

Nick Young, BODY at ESPYS

John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN

Nick Young

The Golden State Warriors player makes a fashion statement.

Mike Daniels, Heaven Daniels, BODY at ESPYS

John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN

Mike Daniels and Heaven Daniels

The Green Bay Packers player and his wife get playful.

Victoria Arlen, Lindsay Czarniak, BODY at ESPYS

John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN

Victoria Arlen and Lindsay Czarniak

The Paralympian swimmer and TV personality chat on the red carpet.

DeAndre Jordan, BODY at ESPYS

John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN

DeAndre Jordan

The Los Angeles Clippers player strikes a serious pose.

Shamicka Lawrence, BODY at ESPYS

John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN

Shamicka Lawrence

The TV personality poses in a cream dress.

Marcedes Lewis, BODY at ESPYS

John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN

Marcedes Lewis

The Jacksonville Jaguars player goes for a checkered look.

Meghan Duggan, BODY at ESPYS

John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN

Meghan Duggan

The ice hockey player is all smiles.

Derrick Henry, BODY at ESPYS

John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN

Derrick Henry

The Tennessee Titans player makes a bold fashion statement.

Chris Harris Jr., BODY at ESPYS

John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN

Chris Harris Jr. and Leah Harris

The Denver Broncos player arrives with his wife.

Amin Joseph, BODY at ESPYS

John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN

Amin Joseph

The actor showcases a smoldering stare.

Tony Jefferson, BODY at ESPYS

John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN

Tony Jefferson

The Baltimore Ravens player glitters in gold.

Orlando Scandrick, Draya Michele, BODY at ESPYS

John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN

Orlando Scandrick and Draya Michele

The Dallas Cowboys player and model pose for pics.

Kirk Morrison, BODY at ESPYS

John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN

Kirk Morrison

The NFL analyst is all smiles.

Matthew Wilkas, Gus Kenworthy, BODY at ESPYS

John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN

Matt Wilkas, Gus Kenworthy

The actor and the Olympic free-skier hold hands on the red carpet.

Cassidy Hubbarth, BODY at ESPYS

John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN

Cassidy Hubbarth

The ESPN host wears blue velvet.

Finesse Mitchell, BODY at ESPYS

John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN

Finesse Mitchell

The actor strikes a pose.

Dominique Penn, Donald Penn, BODY at ESPYS

John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN

Donald Penn and Dominique Penn

The Oakland Raiders player and his wife walk the red carpet.

Marcellus Wiley, Annemarie Wiley, BODY at ESPYS

John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN

Marcellus Wiley and Annemarie Wiley

The ESPN commentator arrives with his wife.

Jay Glazer, Kirstie Ennis, BODY at ESPYS

John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN

Jay Glazer, Kirstie Ennis

The Fox Sports commentator and former Marine strike a pose.

Ezekiel Elliott, BODY at ESPYS

John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN

Ezekiel Elliott

The Dallas Cowboys player holds ESPN the magazine's 2017 BODY issue.

Prince Fielder, Chanel Fielder, BODY at ESPYS

John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN

Prince Fielder and Chanel Fielder

The Texas Rangers player poses with his wife.

Steve Serio, BODY at ESPYS

John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN

Steve Serio

The wheelchair basketball player smiles on the red carpet.

Mike Minor, BODY at ESPYS

John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN

Mike Minor

The pro snowboarder opts for an all black look.

Israel Del Toro, Carmen Del Toro, BODY at ESPYS

John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN

Israel Del Toro

The former Air Force sergeant arrives with his date.

Jamal Adams, BODY at ESPYS

John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN

Jamal Adams

The New York Jets player is all smiles.

Julian Edelman, BODY at ESPYS

John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN

Julian Edelman

The New England Patriots player holds a copy of ESPN the magazine's 2017 BODY issue.

Simon Pagenaud, BODY at ESPYS

John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN

Simon Pagenaud

The pro race car driver cleans up nice.

James White, BODY at ESPYS

John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN

James White

The New England Patriots player poses in Armani.

Dion Lewis, BODY at ESPYS

John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN

Dion Lewis

The New England Patriots player shows off his biceps in Saint Laurent.

Christian McCaffrey, BODY at ESPYS

John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN

Christian McCaffrey

The Carolina Panthers player showcases his winning smile.

Greg Oden, BODY at ESPYS

John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN

Greg Oden

The basketball player says hello.

Mike Conley Jr., BODY at ESPYS

John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN

Mike Conley Jr.

The Memphis Grizzlies player opts for a casual look.

Michael Thomas, BODY at ESPYS

John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN

Michael Thomas

The New Orleans Saints player smiles with his date.

Ashley Wagner, Adam Rippon, BODY at ESPYS

John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN

Ashley Wagner and Adam Rippon

The figure skaters strike a pose.

Nneka Ogwumike, BODY at ESPYS

John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN

Nneka Ogwumike

The WNBA player showcases a colorful look.

A.J. Bouye, BODY at ESPYS

John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN

A.J. Bouye

The Jacksonville Jaguars player makes a fashion statement.

AJ Andrews, BODY at ESPYS

John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN

AJ Andrews

The pro softball player strikes a pose.

Duckie Thot, BODY at ESPYS

John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN

Duckie Thot

The model showcases a sexy backless look.

apl.de.ap, Taboo, BODY at ESPYS

John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN

apl.de.ap and Taboo

The Black Eyed Peas members make an appearance.

Reggie Bush, BODY at ESPYS

John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN

Reggie Bush

The football player is all smiles.

Rapper Too $hort also attended. He sat at a table with a blonde women and was also spotted flirting with a few other women. 

Naughty by Nature gave a surprise performance.  The male members of the Black Eyed Peas were seen dancing along in the VIP section.

The 2017 ESPYS take place Wednesday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and will be hosted by Peyton Manning. The ceremony airs live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

