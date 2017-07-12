Olympic gold-winning gymnast Aly Raisman, New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, Golden State Warriors player Nick Young and Zachary Levi were among the star athletes and actors who gathered at the Hollywood nightclub Avalon Tuesday for a pre-ESPYS party, the BODY at ESPYS bash.
The event also celebrated ESPN the magazine's 2017 BODY issue, which features naked photos of the likes of Edelman and fellow party attendees Ezekiel Elliott, running back for the Dallas Cowboys, free-style skier Gus Kenworthy and WNBA player Nneka Ogwumike.
Edelman, who wore a button-down shirt opened halfway and a leather jacket, set in a private VIP section and was spotted chatting with a brunette and other people who came over to greet him, including other women and some of his teammates. During the bash, his nude picture from the magazine was screened, prompting his fellow Patriots players to scream his name and cheer, E! News has learned exclusively.
Champion alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn wore an electric blue backless silk top and black pants and arrived with her boyfriend.
John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN
The Olympic gymnast shows some skin.
John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN
Chuck makes an appearance.
John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN
The alpine ski racer showcases a chic look.
Article continues below
John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN
The Golden State Warriors player makes a fashion statement.
John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN
The Green Bay Packers player and his wife get playful.
John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN
The Paralympian swimmer and TV personality chat on the red carpet.
Article continues below
John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN
The Los Angeles Clippers player strikes a serious pose.
John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN
The TV personality poses in a cream dress.
John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN
The Jacksonville Jaguars player goes for a checkered look.
Article continues below
John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN
The ice hockey player is all smiles.
John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN
The Tennessee Titans player makes a bold fashion statement.
John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN
The Denver Broncos player arrives with his wife.
Article continues below
John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN
The actor showcases a smoldering stare.
John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN
The Baltimore Ravens player glitters in gold.
John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN
The Dallas Cowboys player and model pose for pics.
Article continues below
John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN
The NFL analyst is all smiles.
John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN
The actor and the Olympic free-skier hold hands on the red carpet.
John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN
The ESPN host wears blue velvet.
Article continues below
John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN
The actor strikes a pose.
John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN
The Oakland Raiders player and his wife walk the red carpet.
John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN
The ESPN commentator arrives with his wife.
Article continues below
John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN
The Fox Sports commentator and former Marine strike a pose.
John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN
The Dallas Cowboys player holds ESPN the magazine's 2017 BODY issue.
John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN
The Texas Rangers player poses with his wife.
Article continues below
John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN
The wheelchair basketball player smiles on the red carpet.
John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN
The pro snowboarder opts for an all black look.
John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN
The former Air Force sergeant arrives with his date.
Article continues below
John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN
The New York Jets player is all smiles.
John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN
The New England Patriots player holds a copy of ESPN the magazine's 2017 BODY issue.
John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN
The pro race car driver cleans up nice.
Article continues below
John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN
The New England Patriots player poses in Armani.
John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN
The New England Patriots player shows off his biceps in Saint Laurent.
John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN
The Carolina Panthers player showcases his winning smile.
Article continues below
John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN
The basketball player says hello.
John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN
The Memphis Grizzlies player opts for a casual look.
John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN
The New Orleans Saints player smiles with his date.
Article continues below
John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN
The figure skaters strike a pose.
John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN
The WNBA player showcases a colorful look.
John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN
The Jacksonville Jaguars player makes a fashion statement.
Article continues below
John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN
The pro softball player strikes a pose.
John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN
The model showcases a sexy backless look.
John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN
The Black Eyed Peas members make an appearance.
Article continues below
John Sciulli/Getty Images for ESPN
The football player is all smiles.
Rapper Too $hort also attended. He sat at a table with a blonde women and was also spotted flirting with a few other women.
Naughty by Nature gave a surprise performance. The male members of the Black Eyed Peas were seen dancing along in the VIP section.
The 2017 ESPYS take place Wednesday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and will be hosted by Peyton Manning. The ceremony airs live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.