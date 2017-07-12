Olympic gold-winning gymnast Aly Raisman, New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, Golden State Warriors player Nick Young and Zachary Levi were among the star athletes and actors who gathered at the Hollywood nightclub Avalon Tuesday for a pre-ESPYS party, the BODY at ESPYS bash.

The event also celebrated ESPN the magazine's 2017 BODY issue, which features naked photos of the likes of Edelman and fellow party attendees Ezekiel Elliott, running back for the Dallas Cowboys, free-style skier Gus Kenworthy and WNBA player Nneka Ogwumike.

Edelman, who wore a button-down shirt opened halfway and a leather jacket, set in a private VIP section and was spotted chatting with a brunette and other people who came over to greet him, including other women and some of his teammates. During the bash, his nude picture from the magazine was screened, prompting his fellow Patriots players to scream his name and cheer, E! News has learned exclusively.

Champion alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn wore an electric blue backless silk top and black pants and arrived with her boyfriend.