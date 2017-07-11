That's a wrap for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom!
The sequel to 2015's Jurassic World, and the fifth overall installment of the Jurassic Park series, has recently finished filming. As a result, returning star Bryce Dallas Howard took to Instagram today to express her bittersweet emotions over wrapping the film.
"Day #60 and that's a wrap!" she captioned a photo of her hugging co-star Chris Pratt. "Honestly, I ugly cried. Bye, Hawaii! #jurassicworld #jurassicworld2 #JurassicWorldFallenKingdom."
Both Howard and Pratt are reprising their Jurassic World roles in the sequel, along with B.D. Wong.
Universal Pictures
The Hollywood actress wasn't the only one involved in the film to celebrate the end of filming on social media.
Director Juan Antonio Bayona shared a gif via Twitter on July 8 of Pratt on set writing, This is a wrap for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom! What a journey! Thank you to everyone that made it possible. #JurassicWorldFallenKingdom."
Bayona took over the director's chair from Colin Trevorrow, who directed the first Jurassic World film and co-wrote the sequel.
In an interview with Screen Rant, Pratt said the sequel will be "a scarier version" of the first film. "A little bit darker and will expand and carry the story forward in a way that is really unexpected and you wouldn't have imagined," he said.
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is slated for release on June 22, 2018.
