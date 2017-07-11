A post shared by Bryce Dallas Howard (@brycedhoward) on Jul 11, 2017 at 12:05pm PDT

That's a wrap for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom!

The sequel to 2015's Jurassic World, and the fifth overall installment of the Jurassic Park series, has recently finished filming. As a result, returning star Bryce Dallas Howard took to Instagram today to express her bittersweet emotions over wrapping the film.

"Day #60 and that's a wrap!" she captioned a photo of her hugging co-star Chris Pratt. "Honestly, I ugly cried. Bye, Hawaii! #jurassicworld #jurassicworld2 #JurassicWorldFallenKingdom."

Both Howard and Pratt are reprising their Jurassic World roles in the sequel, along with B.D. Wong.