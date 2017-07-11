The year? 1984. The sunset? Monster-filled. Netflix released the official release date for Stranger Things season two—October 27, just in time for Halloween—and with it a brand-new poster giving a look at what's happening in Hawkins, Indiana. You'll recall this many-legged being from the Stranger Things trailer that debuted during the Super Bowl.
Details about the new season are being kept under wraps, but we do know a few choice details about what's to come for your favorite band of evil-stomping nerds. Season two kicks off a year after the events of season one and will feature many new faces.
"I do think that this season's going to be a lot darker, and a lot bigger, and a lot faster-paced, and there's a lot of scares, and there's a lot of humor, so it's just a very different flavor," David Harbour, told E! News recently.
Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) will return—Hopper didn't leave those Eggos in the woods for nothing!—and the characters will explore the effects of the Upside Down.
"They'll get more into Will's storyline and they'll talk about how the Upside Down affected him," Noah Schnapp, who plays Will, told us. "I have a lot of emotionally challenging scenes this year too."
And about that monster in the trailer and the poster above, "I think it's more than just a monster," Finn Wolfhard teased.
In addition to returning cast members like Wynona Ryder, Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo, the new season will feature Sean Astin, Paul Reiser, Dacre Montgomery and Sadie Sink.
The official description from Netflix: "It's 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana are still reeling from the horrors of the demagorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab. Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived."
Stranger Things returns Friday, Oct. 27 on Netflix.