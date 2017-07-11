The year? 1984. The sunset? Monster-filled. Netflix released the official release date for Stranger Things season two—October 27, just in time for Halloween—and with it a brand-new poster giving a look at what's happening in Hawkins, Indiana. You'll recall this many-legged being from the Stranger Things trailer that debuted during the Super Bowl.

Details about the new season are being kept under wraps, but we do know a few choice details about what's to come for your favorite band of evil-stomping nerds. Season two kicks off a year after the events of season one and will feature many new faces.