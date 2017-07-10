This one?s for you ? #SorryNotSorry https://t.co/cQ9gQdNgdl pic.twitter.com/NfO8a7rFpE— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) July 11, 2017
Demi Lovato is as confident as she ever was.
In honor of Amazon Prime Day, Lovato released "Sorry Not Sorry," the lead single from her forthcoming sixth studio album. "Sorry Not Sorry' is a song to the haters that is basically saying, 'You know what? I'm good now. And sorry I'm not sorry that you may not be loving where your life is at the moment,'" she tells Amazon Music. "A lot of people hear the song and they think it's about an ex-boyfriend or something like that, but it's actually just a song about the haters."
The music video features cameos from Paris Hilton and Wiz Khalifa, among others. "It's not as intense as you think it is. It's a lighthearted song, and so the video is going to be lighthearted, too. You don't want it to seem angsty. You don't want it to seem angry by any means," she says. "So, the video is going to be a giant house party. I threw a house party a couple months ago, and it ended up being so random and so much fun, and we want to recreate that for the video."
Safehouse Records/Island Records
Lovato is currently putting the finishing touches on her untitled album, a follow-up to 2015's Confident. Though she recently teamed up with Cheat Codes ("No Promises") and Jax Jones ("Instruction"), Lovato says her album won't be as dance-focused. "I would love to collaborate with Eminem. He's gone through a lot and he raps about recovery, which is something that I'm passionate about," she tells Amazon Music. "I feel like we can make something great together."
Will Lovato's fans get a chance to see her perform "Sorry Not Sorry" at some point? "Maybe," she says. "It's not set in stone right now, but I'm always going to end up touring a some point."
Before the release of "Sorry Not Sorry," Lovato shared an open letter to fans on Instagram. "Thank you for allowing me to take the time I needed at the end of last year to step away from all the craziness. I'll admit, I was worried that people would get upset with me. But what I saw was that instead of getting upset, literally every single one of you wrapped your arms around me and showed me how unwavering your love and support is," she wrote. "I'm so happy that I was able to come back to writing music more energized and inspired than ever, and to be able to give my all and more, to this new chapter. 'Sorry Not Sorry' is the first of many songs that I've been working on, and I can't wait for you guys to hear all of them. I hope this song makes you get off your seat and dance like you never have before. This is an anthem for anyone who's ever been hated on and has risen above it and come out from the other side like a f--king savage!!!"