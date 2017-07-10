Demi Lovato is as confident as she ever was.

In honor of Amazon Prime Day, Lovato released "Sorry Not Sorry," the lead single from her forthcoming sixth studio album. "Sorry Not Sorry' is a song to the haters that is basically saying, 'You know what? I'm good now. And sorry I'm not sorry that you may not be loving where your life is at the moment,'" she tells Amazon Music. "A lot of people hear the song and they think it's about an ex-boyfriend or something like that, but it's actually just a song about the haters."

The music video features cameos from Paris Hilton and Wiz Khalifa, among others. "It's not as intense as you think it is. It's a lighthearted song, and so the video is going to be lighthearted, too. You don't want it to seem angsty. You don't want it to seem angry by any means," she says. "So, the video is going to be a giant house party. I threw a house party a couple months ago, and it ended up being so random and so much fun, and we want to recreate that for the video."