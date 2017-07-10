How Harry Styles Really Felt About Chopping Off His Hair to Make His Film Debut in Dunkirk

  • By
  • &

by Zana Najjar |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Heidi Klum

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Real Housewives of Orange County, RHOC

Real Housewives of Orange County's Shannon Beador Addresses Weight Gain Ahead of Season 12 Premiere

Rob Kardashian, Dream Kardashian

Where Rob Kardashian Goes From Here: Ordered to Stay Away From Blac Chyna, Off Instagram and Refocusing on Daughter Dream

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

As if being a gifted musician and modern day fashion icon isn't enough, Harry Styles is taking his talents to the big screen in his new film Dunkirk.

The former One Direction member and his co-star Fionn Whitehead sat down with E!'s Erin Lim to chat about the film.

"I really loved working on this film," Styles gushed about the cast and crew, including director Christopher Nolan. "I really enjoyed the experience, it was good fun."

In his movie debut he plays Alex, a hardened soldier fighting at Dunkirk. However, acting was only half the battle as Styles also had to make a few personal changes in order to play the role.

Photos

Kendall Jenner & Harry Styles' New Year's Holiday

Styles recounted how he chopped off his locks—remember that now-famous photo he posted to Instagram holding his braid?—to fit the part of a World War II soldier.

He said he didn't "really think" about having to make the change because he was "very excited to be getting to set and being involved and working on [the film]."

He noted that "it kind of went without saying," and joked that having shorter hair for the first time in years also had its perks. "It was a little breezy behind the ears, which was nice," he laughed.

Harry Styles, Dunkirk

Warner Bros. Pictures

Not to mention, Styles exchanged his hair for a massive role...and a little more.

In fact, both Styles and Whitehead admitted they took a couple mementos from the set to remember the experience. While Whitehead said he snagged a couple dog tags, Styles said he took a costume helmet.

"How did you sneak that out?" Whitehead asked as the actor and musician coyly smiled and cleared his throat to dodge the question.

Some of Styles' and Whitehead's many co-stars in the film include: Mark RylanceKenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy and Tom Hardy.

Dunkirk premieres in theaters on July 21st.

TAGS/ Harry Styles , Movies , Top Stories
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.