As if being a gifted musician and modern day fashion icon isn't enough, Harry Styles is taking his talents to the big screen in his new film Dunkirk.

The former One Direction member and his co-star Fionn Whitehead sat down with E!'s Erin Lim to chat about the film.

"I really loved working on this film," Styles gushed about the cast and crew, including director Christopher Nolan. "I really enjoyed the experience, it was good fun."

In his movie debut he plays Alex, a hardened soldier fighting at Dunkirk. However, acting was only half the battle as Styles also had to make a few personal changes in order to play the role.