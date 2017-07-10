If anyone deserves some R&R, it's new parents Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk.

The couple joined Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper, Benjamin Maisani, Ricky Van Veen, Diane von Furstenberg and Allison Williams in Tahiti last week, marking the first time they've been seen together in public since the March 21 birth of their daughter, Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper.

On Sunday, Diane shared a picture of three of the couples basking in the sun aboard a yacht. "Part of the funnest group ever!" the fashion designer, 70, gushed on Instagram." Bye Tahiti!"

Neither Andy nor Diane appeared in the group photo, although the pals did pose for another picture together two days earlier. "Wearing DVF with DVF," the Bravo host wrote on Instagram.