Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Vacation With Celebrity Friends in Tahiti

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shyak, Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper, Benjamin Maisani, Ricky Van Veen, Diane von Furstenberg, Allison Williams

Instagram

If anyone deserves some R&R, it's new parents Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk.

The couple joined Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper, Benjamin Maisani, Ricky Van Veen, Diane von Furstenberg and Allison Williams in Tahiti last week, marking the first time they've been seen together in public since the March 21 birth of their daughter, Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper.

On Sunday, Diane shared a picture of three of the couples basking in the sun aboard a yacht. "Part of the funnest group ever!" the fashion designer, 70, gushed on Instagram." Bye Tahiti!"

Neither Andy nor Diane appeared in the group photo, although the pals did pose for another picture together two days earlier. "Wearing DVF with DVF," the Bravo host wrote on Instagram.

Andy Cohen, Diane Von Furstenberg

Instagram

Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen

Instagram

Irina Shayk

Instagram

Fans were excited to see Bradley and Irina together, as sightings of the couple are rare. The A Star Is Born director, 42, does not have an Instagram account, and the model, 31, did not share any pictures of him. Instead, Irina published photos of a bathtub, her face, a shark and a sunset.

Allison, meanwhile, has been posting less frequently on Instagram since Girls ended ("I have been running around and not gramming about any of it for which I am sorry!" she wrote June 27), while Andy and Anderson plugged their Intimate Evening tour, resuming Oct. 6 in Nashville.

It appears the trip to French Polynesia is already over. Several stars said "goodbye" in their Instagram captions, and Cohen took a selfie outside SiriusXM Studios in New York City Monday.

