One year after Ciara and Russell Wilson's fairytale wedding in England, the two are still all about the passion as they celebrate their anniversary with some seriously romantic gestures during their vacation to Mexico. Of course, it was definitely still a family affair as the couple brought along their daughter Sienna and Ciara's son Future from a previous relationship.

On Sunday, Ciara took to Instagram to post a sumptuous photo of a dreamy white bed covered with red rose petals, even spelling out "R + C."

Along with the enviable image, the singer wrote, "I tried to plan things for the day, but he wouldn't let me.'Twas A Perfect Day. The simple things are the sweetest...@DangeRussWilson #1yearAnniversary."

The couple's anniversary was July 6, but there appears to be a multitude of lavish celebrations.