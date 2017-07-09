Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong says his band "most likely" would not have performed at the Mad Cool Festival in Madrid had they been informed that an acrobat had fallen to his death at the venue just before the group's set.

Pedro Aunion Monroy, 42, was performing a stunt in which he was suspended in a cage by a harness hanging from a crane. He fell from a height of around 100 feet and was pronounced dead after paramedics were unable to revive him. Green Day performed their set afterwards as scheduled, then revealed on Twitter that they learned about the accident only after they had finished, calling the acrobat a "brave artist."

Amid growing criticism, Armstrong released a lengthier statement Sunday on the band's website.

"We are so sad for Pedro and his family and we pray for them in this time of grief," he said. "I can't imagine how much suffering the friends and family are going through."