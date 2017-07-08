James Corden and Wife Julia Carey Are Expecting Their Third Child

Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage
...and baby makes five!
The Late Late Show host James Corden and his wife Julia Carey are expecting their third child, reports People.
According to the outlet, baby No. 3 is due in December.
The British comedian, who's quite the hit in the States, and his lady love already have two children, son Max, 6, and daughter Carey, 2. The twosome were married in 2012.
The soon-to-be party of five would make for quite the rousing episode of Carpool Karaoke with James at the wheel!
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Corden rose to fame in the U.K. with a successful TV show Gavin and Stacey, which debuted in 2007. As he was becoming a roaring talent in England, not many in the states knew of him here. Eventually, however, he would star in a Broadway show and win a Tony award for One Man, Two Guvnors in 2012. He then landed a highly coveted role in the film version of Into the Woods in 2014. But even when he nabbed the hosting gig of The Late Late Show in March 2015 he was still relatively unknown in the States.
Of course, Everything changed for Corden as soon as he launched the beloved Carpool Karaoke segment of his show.
As for his love life, in 2016, the beloved funnyman talked to Rolling Stone about love.
"I could never understand when I watch romantic comedies the notion that for some reason unattractive or heavy people don't fall in love. If they do, it's in some odd, kooky, roundabout way—and it's not. It's exactly the same," he said.
He added, "I met my wife; she barely owned a television and worked for Save the Children. We sat down one night and we fell in love and that was it."