James Corden and Wife Julia Carey Are Expecting Their Third Child

...and baby makes five!

The Late Late Show host James Corden and his wife Julia Carey are expecting their third child, reports People.

According to the outlet, baby No. 3 is due in December.

The British comedian, who's quite the hit in the States, and his lady love already have two children, son Max, 6, and daughter Carey, 2. The twosome were married in 2012.

The soon-to-be party of five would make for quite the rousing episode of Carpool Karaoke with James at the wheel!