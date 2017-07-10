Step 1: To prep, braid your hair the night before. If you have curly hair, do a looser braid. If you have straight hair, braid tighter to add texture.

Step 2: With air-dried hair, use a double barrel iron, placing the hair in between the prongs, then twisting your wrist like you're riding a motorcycle. This will result in uneven bends.

Step 3: Clip the top half of your hair up.

Step 4: Create large waves on the bottom, since you have twice as much hair in the back as you do in the front.

Step 5: Create more defined waves at the top. For tighter bends on the top layer, wrap the hair between the prongs in a figure 8.

Step 6: Once done creating the waves, apply dry shampoo like the Dove Refresh + Care Unscented Dry Shampoo for lived-in texture and long-lasting volume.

Step 7: Using your hands, apply sea salt spray for soft, effortless waves. Marc used the Sally Hershberger 24K Beach Glam Wave Spray.