Jack Antonoff Defends Lena Dunham Amid Animal Shelter Feud

Jack Antonoff has Lena Dunham's back.

The musician took to Twitter today to show his support for his girlfriend amid her feud with the animal shelter where she rescued their dog, Lamby.

In case you missed it, the Girls creator took to Instagram to explain why she had to send the pup to a rehabilitation center and eventually find him a new home. She said the dog had become aggressive and bitten both her and Antonoff after suffering from an abusive past.

While many people praised Dunham's decision, some people disagreed, including the shelter where she rescued the pup, who said he didn't have tendencies of an abused dog.