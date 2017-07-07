Jack Antonoff Defends Lena Dunham Amid Animal Shelter Feud

Jack Antonoff has Lena Dunham's back.
The musician took to Twitter today to show his support for his girlfriend amid her feud with the animal shelter where she rescued their dog, Lamby.
In case you missed it, the Girls creator took to Instagram to explain why she had to send the pup to a rehabilitation center and eventually find him a new home. She said the dog had become aggressive and bitten both her and Antonoff after suffering from an abusive past.
While many people praised Dunham's decision, some people disagreed, including the shelter where she rescued the pup, who said he didn't have tendencies of an abused dog.
Antonoff took to Twitter have her back in the discussion.
"Nobody on earth cares for or loved lamby more than lena, he wrote. "After her bit her father and her twice we found a trainer who deals with aggressive dogs who he now lives happily with. was a deeply hard decision."
He continued in a sarcastic tone, "shoutout to everyone who has an opinion on this and didn't live with us the past 4 years!"
Meanwhile, Robert Vazquez, a spokesman for Brooklyn's BARC no-kill animal shelter (where Dunham rescued the dog), denied Lamby was ever abused.
"When she adopted the dog from us, it wasn't crazy," Vazquez told Yahoo! Celebrity. "I have pictures of the dog loving on Lena and her mom, which is weird if the dog was abused. It wouldn't be cuddling with her or be in the bed with her 'boyfriend' in the pages of Vogue."
He continued, "If Lamby had a bad past or was abused, do you think BARC would have adopted him to Lena knowing she's a new star and put her—or the dog—in that situation? We would have told her if the dog had issues. We are a no-kill shelter," Vazquez told Yahoo! Celebrity. "We don't lie about the dogs' histories because that gets them returned—and mentally, it's not good for the dogs."
Dunham responded in a long Instagram post alongside a painted photo of Lamby.
"It's come to my attention that the staff at the shelter where I adopted Lamby have a very different account of his early life and behavioral issues than I do," she began. "When I met him I knew we'd have an amazing journey. But his aggression—which was unpredictable—and his particular issues, which remain myriad, weren't manageable, at least not by me."
She continued, "I did what I thought the best mother would do, which was to give him a life that provided for his specific needs. He'd been with me for nearly four years and I was his mom—I was in the best position to discern what those needs were."