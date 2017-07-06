Many of Iggy's loyal fans responded to her announcement today with outrage, but the performer tried to spin the collab in a positive light, writing, "If you cant understand my desire to turn YEARS worth of negativity into a positive interaction then that's your loss my dear. peace!"

She added, "I don't expect you guys to understand why i would collaborate with someone who has publicly said they hope I die."

The Australian continued to defend her decision, "This has been something extremely negative for so long, if there is a way to make it positive and also be creative together, I'm here for it."

Iggy just keeps on surprising us!