Whoa.
Iggy Azalea took to the stage at tonight's Premios Juventud 2017, and once she turned around, we're pretty sure some jaws dropped. The singer performed her newest hit "Switch" and left little to the imagination while rocking--like only she can--some revealing red latex pants.
This was the first time the Australian songstress performed at the Univision award show. She not only sang, but she also introduced Maluma's performance.
While Azalea was busy heating up Miami, she's also got some new music we should be hearing very soon.
The "Fancy" rapper announced to her shocked (and enraged) fans on Snapchat that she's collaborating with her arch enemy Azealia Banks. Despite the long-time feud, the rappers have put the beef aside for the sake of music. The 27-year-old singer revealed that Banks will be featured on her upcoming album Digital Distortion.
"Public service announcement. Azealia is going to be on DD. We are collaborating. Burn your wigs now or preserve them in your freezer for release day."
Many of Iggy's loyal fans responded to her announcement today with outrage, but the performer tried to spin the collab in a positive light, writing, "If you cant understand my desire to turn YEARS worth of negativity into a positive interaction then that's your loss my dear. peace!"
She added, "I don't expect you guys to understand why i would collaborate with someone who has publicly said they hope I die."
The Australian continued to defend her decision, "This has been something extremely negative for so long, if there is a way to make it positive and also be creative together, I'm here for it."
Iggy just keeps on surprising us!