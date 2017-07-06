In the famous town of Hollywood, equal pay between men and women doesn't necessarily come along in every project.

One actress who has experienced the trend first hand is Emma Stone.

While covering the newest issue of Out magazine with Andrea Riseborough, the Oscar winner revealed that some of her male co-stars have stepped up to ensure equality is present on set.

"In my career so far, I've needed my male co-stars to take a pay cut so that I may have parity with them. And that's something they do for me because they feel it's what's right and fair," Emma explained to the publication. "That's something that's also not discussed, necessarily—that our getting equal pay is going to require people to selflessly say, 'That's what's fair.'"

She added, "If my male co-star, who has a higher quote than me but believes we are equal, takes a pay cut so that I can match him, that changes my quote in the future and changes my life. And this is Billie Jean's feminism, and I love it—she is equality, man: equality, equality, equality."