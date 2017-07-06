Matt Lauer argued there are plenty of positive tweets, and Sheeran didn't disagree with him. "There is so much positivity out there. I'm just saying, as a human being, we always read the one negative one and ignore the others, and I don't want to do that. I don't know...It's just foolish to do, when there's so much love out there in the world, to look at the negative stuff," he said. "I'm just choosing not to read it. But I did see yesterday you guys had a chat about it."

"Yeah," Lauer admitted with a sly smile. "Your name came up once or twice."

In his interview with The Sun, Sheeran said he stopped reading tweets in part because of Lady Gaga's fan base. According to the musician, they wrongly misinterpreted something he'd said and assumed he was picking a fight with the pop star. Her fans "all f--king hate" him, he said, adding, "Twitter gets on a massive steam roll of assuming things and then you get in the s--t."