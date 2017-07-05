See 12 Stars Strip Naked for ESPN the Magazine's Body Issue

by Zach Johnson

It's that time of year again: ESPN the Magazine's Body Issue is here!

Twenty-three athletes dared to bare for the ninth edition, which launched as a digital experience Wednesday; the magazine will be available on newsstands nationwide this Friday.

The full list of featured athletes includes A.J. Andrews, Javier Báez, Kacey Bellamy, Brent Burns, Brianna Decker, Meghan Duggan, Julian Edelman, Ezekiel Elliott, Kirstie Ennis, Julie Ertz, Zach Ertz, Ezekiel Elliott, Malakai Fekitoa, Gus Kenworthy, Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson, Monique Lamoureux-Morando, Nneka Ogwumike, Joe Thornton, Alex Rigsby, Ashley Wagner, Michelle Waterson, Novlene Williams-Mills and Caroline Wozniacki.

ESPN the Magazine granted E! News a preview of 12 of the 23 sports stars:

Julian Edelman, ESPN the Magazine

Peggy Sirota/ESPN The Magazine

Julian Edelman

"Obviously my goal No. 1 every year is to play in every game," the New England Patriots wide receiver says. "That should be a high priority because sometimes durability can get you past ability."

Julian Edelman, ESPN The Body Issue

Peggy Sirota/ESPN

Julian Edelman

"Every time you look at a scar, you see how hard you had to grind to get back to where you could play, and play at a high caliber," Edelman says. "So they're like little victories."

Caroline Wozniacki, ESPN The Magazine, The Body Issue

Eric Lutzens for ESPN

Caroline Wozniacki

"My fitness is something I pride myself on," the tennis player says. "I think that's definitely something that I win quite a few matches on."

Caroline Wozniacki, ESPN Body Issue

Eric Lutzens for ESPN

Caroline Wozniacki

"I'm a sore loser. So is everybody else in my family," Wozniacki says. "If I lose to anyone in my family in any game, we will not talk for a couple of days."

Caroline Wozniacki, ESPN Body Issue

Eric Lutzens/ESPN the Magazine

Caroline Wozniacki

"Growing up, I would really just kill it in the gym until I couldn't stand anymore," the athlete says. :The older I've gotten, I'm so much better at listening to my body. If you push yourself too much, it's going to be worse."

Ezekiel Elliott, ESPN the Magazine

Kwaku Alston/ESPN the Magazine

Ezekiel Elliott

"I don't know if people really understand how much work we put into our craft. We play such a brutal game," the Dallas Cowboys running back says. "Working out by itself is a hard task, but keeping our body together is tough because we play this brutal sport week in and week out. It's hard."

Ezekiel Elliott, ESPN the Magazine

Eric Lutzens/ESPN the Magazine

Ezekiel Elliott

"Man, the only way I'm not going to be able to play in a game is if I can't see, if I can't hear, if I can't run," the NFL player says. "That's the only way you're going to keep me out."

Michelle Waterson, ESPN the Magazine

Mark Seliger/ESPN the Magazine

Michelle Waterson

"MMA is not for someone who wants to keep cute. Your body changes. You lose body fat, and that means you lose breast tissue. Your shoulders get broad, and you get scraped from the gloves. I do it because I love to do it," Waterson says. "I could definitely be doing something else if I just wanted to look hot."

Michelle Waterson, ESPN the Magazine

Eric Lutzens/ESPN the Magazine

Michelle Waterson

"I've finally come to a place in my heart and my soul that has embraced my body and the things that it does for me—and the way that it makes me feel," the MMA fighter says. "I'm really at peace with who I am."

Michelle Waterson, ESPN the Magazine

Eric Lutzens/ESPN the Magazine

Michelle Waterson

"Fighting for me has nothing to do with bludgeoning my opponent or making them bleed," Waterson says. "To me, fighting is finding myself, battling with myself and becoming more whole with myself."

ESPN Body Image, Javier Baez, Isaiah Thomas

ESPN The Magazine

Javier Báez

"Almost no one knows this, but I'm a lefty," the Chicago Cubs infielder says. "I can switch-hit, but I'm naturally a lefty."

Javier Baez, ESPN the Magazine

Eric Lutzen/ESPN the Magazine

Javier Báez

"My favorite position is center field and now second base. For me, the best plays you can see are always in the outfield," Báez says. "I'm an explosive player who likes to run here and there a lot."

Kirstie Ennis, ESPN the Magazine

Peter Yang/ESPN the Magazine

Kirstie Ennis

"People think I have this crazy robotic, hydraulic leg—that I must walk faster and this must be better than my old human leg," the mountaineer says. "I laugh about that. I stumble over my feet all the time!"

Kirstie Ennis, ESPN the Magazine

Eric Lutzens/ESPN the Magazine

Kirstie Ennis

"There is no more Kirstie," Ennis says. "I'm doing this for any person who can find inspiration in what I'm doing."

ESPN Body Image, Javier Baez, Isaiah Thomas

ESPN The Magazine

Isaiah Thomas

"I'm not as small as you may think—I'm stronger than most guys," the 5-foot-9 Boston Celtics point guard says. "I think by being strong and being as compact as I am, it's helped me take my game to another level."

Isaiah Thomas, ESPN the Magazine

Mahala Gaylord/ESPN The Magazine

Isaiah Thomas

"If I were 6-3 or 6-5, I'd be the best player in the world. No doubt about it," Thomas says. "And that's not just me thinking that; I mean, the world would think that."

Novlene Williams-Mills, ESPN the Magazine

Marcus Smith/ESPN the Magazine

Novlene Williams-Mills

"When you feel like giving up, just push a little bit harder. It's not going to be easy. You're going to have rough days. But giving up is easy. Fighting every single day is harder," the sprinter says. "I have to be that survivor of my own battle. I have to be a survivor of cancer."

Novlene Williams-Mills, ESPN the Magazine

Eric Lutzens/ESPN the Magazine

Novlene Williams-Mills

"Every time I go to do something track-related, I try to give it 110 percent. Because I feel like a lot of people don't get second chances and I did," Williams-Mills says. "And I'm enjoying every moment of it."

Novlene Williams-Mills, ESPN the Magazine

Eric Lutzens/ESPN the Magazine

Novlene Williams-Mills

"Before cancer, I used to train five days a week," the Olympian says. "When I came back, I told my coach, 'Listen, we only do it four days a week. I do Monday, Tuesday. I need Wednesday off. I come back Thursday, Friday. I need to rest. I don't need to push my body through all of this. I have to listen to what my body's saying.'"

Gus Kenworthy, ESPN the Magazine

Benjamin Lowy/ESPN The Magazine

Gus Kenworthy

"Growing up, seeing an openly gay athlete in the Body Issue would have shown me that being gay is OK," the skier says. "I'm not excluded from these amazing things. It would have given me a lot of hope."

Gus Kenworthy, ESPN the Magazine

Benjamin Lowy/ESPN The Magazine

Gus Kenworthy

"I think my mental edge comes from me being in the closet for so much of my life," the silver medalist says. "I became really good at compartmentalizing and focusing on the task at hand."

Gus Kenworthy, ESPN the Magazine

Benjamin Lowy/ESPN The Magazine

Gus Kenworthy

"Coming out and being able to feel that freedom and that acceptance, that made me so much more comfortable with my body and in social settings and even at competitions. I got to compete uninhibited," the Olympian says. "I didn't have this secret I was hiding."

Nneka Ogwumike, ESPN the Magazine

Mark Williams & Sara Hirakawa/ESPN the Magazine

Nneka Ogwumike

"Doughnuts are my kryptonite, without a doubt. Krispy Kreme, specifically," the Los Angeles Sparks power forward says. "I will eat a dozen doughnuts at one sitting. Easy. I'll do that once every three months."

Nneka Ogwumike, ESPN the Magazine

Eric Lutzens/ESPN the Magazine

Nneka Ogwumike

"I'm not trying to knock any shorties, but I think being tall is such a blessing. I'm very thankful for what my legs can do because I can jump super high. I don't know my exact vertical, but I can dunk," the WNBA player says. "When you embrace your height, it's even more beautiful than just being tall."

Nneka Ogwumike, ESPN the Magazine

Eric Lutzens/ESPN the Magazine

Nneka Ogwumike

"I'm not sure if this is OK to talk about, but I'm going to anyway: Growing up, I didn't think having a big butt was good," Ogwumike says. "I was very self-conscious when I was playing volleyball because we had to wear the Spanx, but after a while I was like, 'Hey, this is awesome!'"

Brent Burns, Joe Thornton, ESPN the Magazine

Ramona Rosales/ESPN the Magazine

Brent Burns & Joe Thornton

"I bet Joe has been training hard for this thing to get his body jacked," says Burns, who plays hockey for the San Jose Sharks. "Me? I just got back from 10 days at Disney eating funnel cakes and ice cream with my kids."

Brent Burns, Joe Thornton, ESPN the Magazine

Eric Lutzens/ESPN the Magazine

Brent Burns & Joe Thornton

"I like my body. There's nothing great about it, but I'm stuck with it and I don't mind it," Thornton says. "I never remember being self-conscious about my body."

This year, the issue's theme is "Every Body Has a Story." The roster features a wide-ranging list of athletes, including a breast cancer survivor (Williams-Mills) and a war veteran (Ennis). Báez, meanwhile, is also the first cover athlete ever to be filmed using iPhone 7 Plus in Portrait mode.

The magazine recognizes athletes from all over the world, from New Zealand to the United States.

