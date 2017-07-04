Good morning, patriots!
The fireworks won't be lit for hours, but Hollywood's hottest stars are already lighting up social media as they celebrate the Fourth of July. While stars like Christina Aguilera have turned the holiday into a family affair, celebrities like Gayle King are showing their patriotism with friends.
Rob Lowe and Nyle DiMarco posed in front of American flags, while Elizabeth Banks and Armie Hammer wore red, white and blue and shared photos from their vacations. Sarah Michelle Gellar, meanwhile, took a selfie with Freddie Prinze Jr. "The only time I don't mind giving up #independence lol," the actress wrote on Instagram. "#happyindependenceday #fourthofjuly."
E! News will continue to update you on the stars' activities throughout the day:
"4th of July!!"
"4th of July push-ups... Happy Independence Day USA and ANYONE who longs for freedom and deserves it or who has fought for their freedom and won it. Keep going. Keep fighting as peacefully as possible. May we remember that independence doesn't mean closed off or building walls-BUT that autonomy and freedom are non negotiable. Period."
"7/4/17"
"On behalf of Mt Hood, KB and myself, Happy 4th of July!"
"@birdbakery treats in Colorado @Thank you, @margaretwolcott!"
"Happy 4th of July. So grateful for our hard fought freedoms. #america #birthday"
"Life, liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness!! Happy 4th to all! With love"
"Starting the festivities early today. Happy Birthday America! Have an awesome 4th y'all."
"Happy 4th of July!!! Stay safe everybody :)"
"Happy 4th of July you lot!!#4thofjuly"
"Happy b-day America! Pretty beach @dunedeckbeachclub hamptons-next stop @ninawcooper kitchen she makes best burgers on the grill!"
"#wildwildwallace The River Float. #firstcousins #family #fouth #america #beautahful"
"The airline lost our luggage"
