How Christina Aguilera and More Stars Are Celebrating Fourth of July 2017

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr.

Instagram

Good morning, patriots!

The fireworks won't be lit for hours, but Hollywood's hottest stars are already lighting up social media as they celebrate the Fourth of July. While stars like Christina Aguilera have turned the holiday into a family affair, celebrities like Gayle King are showing their patriotism with friends.

Rob Lowe and Nyle DiMarco posed in front of American flags, while Elizabeth Banks and Armie Hammer wore red, white and blue and shared photos from their vacations. Sarah Michelle Gellar, meanwhile, took a selfie with Freddie Prinze Jr. "The only time I don't mind giving up #independence lol," the actress wrote on Instagram. "#happyindependenceday #fourthofjuly."

E! News will continue to update you on the stars' activities throughout the day:

Christina Aguilera

Instagram

Matthew Rutler & Christina Aguilera

"4th of July!!"

Ian Somerhalder

Instagram

Ian Somerhalder

"4th of July push-ups... Happy Independence Day USA and ANYONE who longs for freedom and deserves it or who has fought for their freedom and won it. Keep going. Keep fighting as peacefully as possible. May we remember that independence doesn't mean closed off or building walls-BUT that autonomy and freedom are non negotiable. Period."

Tyra Banks

Instagram

Tyra Banks

"7/4/17"

Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard

Instagram

Dax Shepard & Kristen Bell

"On behalf of Mt Hood, KB and myself, Happy 4th of July!"

Armie Hammer

Instagram

Armie Hammer

"@birdbakery treats in Colorado @Thank you, @margaretwolcott!"

Rob Lowe

Instagram

Rob Lowe

"Happy 4th of July. So grateful for our hard fought freedoms. #america #birthday"

Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell

Instagram

Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell

"Life, liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness!! Happy 4th to all! With love"

Jensen Ackles

Instagram

Jensen Ackles

"Starting the festivities early today. Happy Birthday America! Have an awesome 4th y'all."

Nyle DiMarco

Instagram

Nyle DiMarco

"Happy 4th of July!!! Stay safe everybody :)"

Luke Evans

Instagram

Luke Evans

"Happy 4th of July you lot!!#4thofjuly"

Gayle King

Instagram

Gayle King

"Happy b-day America! Pretty beach @dunedeckbeachclub hamptons-next stop @ninawcooper kitchen she makes best burgers on the grill!"

Elizabeth Banks

Instagram

Elizabeth Banks

"#wildwildwallace The River Float. #firstcousins #family #fouth #america #beautahful"

Jason Kennedy

Instagram

Jason Kennedy

"The airline lost our luggage"

Daily Pop returns at noon Wednesday, followed by E! News at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m., only on E!

How are you celebrating the 4th of July? Tell us in the comments!

