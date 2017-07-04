Good morning, patriots!

The fireworks won't be lit for hours, but Hollywood's hottest stars are already lighting up social media as they celebrate the Fourth of July. While stars like Christina Aguilera have turned the holiday into a family affair, celebrities like Gayle King are showing their patriotism with friends.

Rob Lowe and Nyle DiMarco posed in front of American flags, while Elizabeth Banks and Armie Hammer wore red, white and blue and shared photos from their vacations. Sarah Michelle Gellar, meanwhile, took a selfie with Freddie Prinze Jr. "The only time I don't mind giving up #independence lol," the actress wrote on Instagram. "#happyindependenceday #fourthofjuly."

E! News will continue to update you on the stars' activities throughout the day: