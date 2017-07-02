One thing is for sure, Jenni Rivera's legacy will forever live on in the hearts of her fans and especially her family.

Today, the late star would have turned 48 years old. In 2012, she died tragically in a plane crash.

"I love to see the love and passion people still have for you... you deserve that and so much more," the star's eldest daughter Chiquis Rivera captioned an Instagram post of herself kissing a poster of her mother.

Jenni's children and siblings gathered in Los Angeles for the grand opening of the Jenni Rivera Boutique in the city of Huntington Park.