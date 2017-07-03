TV Scoop Awards 2017: The Full List of Winners

CW/Warner Bros./CBS/Netflix
So many congratulations are in order!
The full list of winners for the 2017 TV Scoop Awards is officially here after weeks of tireless voting, and we have to commend everyone on some seriously tough battles.
The best new show race was incredibly tight between This Is Us and Riverdale, and as usual, the best fandom fight was pretty serious, but the closest and most surprising race was for best musical moment, between the final scene of The 100 and Regina's (Lana Parilla) performance in the musical episode of Once Upon a Time. The winner changed within the last hour of voting! We got both songs stuck in our head! It was wild.
Anyway, for all the winners, scroll on down!
Netflix
Winner: Sense8 (Netflix)
Runner Up: The 100 (The CW)
Sonja Flemming/CBS
Winner: The Big Bang Theory
Runner Up: Modern Family (with Brooklyn Nine-Nine close behind)
The CW
Winner: Eliza Taylor (The 100)
Runner Up: Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)
The CW
Winner: Bob Morley (The 100)
Runner Up: Sam Heughan (Outlander)
Fox
Winner: Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine Nine)
Runner Up: Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin)
Fox
Winner: Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine Nine)
Runner Up: Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory)
The CW
Winner: Oliver and Felicity (Stephen Amell and Emily Bett Rickards, Arrow)
Runner Up: Kala and Wolfgang (Tina Desai and Max Riemelt, Sense8)
The CW
Winner: Bellamy caresses Clarke's face (The 100)
Best actual kiss: Damon and Elena's reunion kiss (The Vampire Diaries)
Sexiest non-kiss moment: Bellamy caresses Clarke's face (The 100)
The CW
Winner: Katie McGrath (Supergirl)
Runner Up: Lili Reinhart (Riverdale)
The CW
Winner: Cole Sprouse (Riverdale)
Runner Up: Zach McGowan (The 100, Agents of SHIELD)
The CW
Winner: Oliver vs. Prometheus (Arrow finale)
Runner Up: The Conclave (The 100)
ABC
Winner: Regina singing "Love Doesn't Stand a Chance" (Once Upon a Time)
Runner Up: "I See You" playing as Clarke messages Bellamy (The 100)
The CW
Winner: Klaus' letter to Caroline (The Vampire Diaries)
Runner Up: Jace and Clary aren't brother and sister (Shadowhunters)
Netflix
Winner: Wolfgang is taken by Whispers (Sense8)
Runner Up: Luna and Roan die (The 100)
The CW
Winner: Emily Bett Rickards (Legends of Tomorrow)
Runner Up: Nina Dobrev (The Vampire Diaries)
The CW
Winner: Prometheus/Adrian Chase (Josh Segarra, Arrow)
Runner Up: Black Jack Randall (Tobias Menzies, Outlander)
ABC
Winner: Jennifer Morrison (Once Upon a Time)
Runner Up: Devon Bostick (The 100)
The CW
Winner: Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley, The Vampire Diaries)
Runner Up: Jasper Jordan (Devon Bostick, The 100)
CBS
Winner: Person of Interest (CBS)
Runner Up: The Vampire Diaries (The CW)
Netflix
Winner: Sense8 (Netflix)
Runner Up: Girl Meets World (Disney Channel)
The CW
Winner: Riverdale (The CW)
Runner Up: This Is Us (NBC)
Fox
Winner: The Gifted (Fox)
Runner Up: The Resident (Fox)
Syfy
Winner: Wynonna Earp
Runner Up: Outlander
CW
Winner: Clexa (Clarke and Lexa, The 100)
Runner Up: Bellarke (Clarke and Bellamy, The 100)
Trae Patton/NBC)
Winner: World of Dance
Best Reality Competition Show: World of Dance
Best Talk/Variety Show: The Late Late Show with James Corden
Best Reality/Docuseries: Keeping Up with the Kardashians
JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com
Winner: Derek Hough
Runner Up: Val Chmerkovskiy
Did your favorites win? Sound off in the comments, and prepare for Girl on Top later this year.