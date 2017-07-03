TV Scoop Awards 2017: The Full List of Winners

So many congratulations are in order! 

The full list of winners for the 2017 TV Scoop Awards is officially here after weeks of tireless voting, and we have to commend everyone on some seriously tough battles. 

The best new show race was incredibly tight between This Is Us and Riverdale, and as usual, the best fandom fight was pretty serious, but the closest and most surprising race was for best musical moment, between the final scene of The 100 and Regina's (Lana Parilla) performance in the musical episode of Once Upon a Time. The winner changed within the last hour of voting! We got both songs stuck in our head! It was wild. 

Anyway, for all the winners, scroll on down! 

 

Sense8, Jamie Clayton

Netflix

Best Drama

Winner: Sense8 (Netflix)

Runner Up: The 100 (The CW)

The Big Bang Theory

Sonja Flemming/CBS

Best Comedy

Winner: The Big Bang Theory

Runner Up: Modern Family (with Brooklyn Nine-Nine close behind)

The 100, Eliza Taylor

The CW

Best Drama Actress

Winner: Eliza Taylor (The 100)

Runner Up: Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)

The 100, Bob Morley

The CW

Best Drama Actor

Winner: Bob Morley (The 100)

Runner Up: Sam Heughan (Outlander)

Brooklyn Nine Nine

Fox

Best Comedy Actress

Winner: Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine Nine)

Runner Up: Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin)

Brooklyn Nine Nine

Fox

Best Comedy Actor

Winner: Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine Nine)

Runner Up: Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory)

Arrow

The CW

Best Couple

Winner: Oliver and Felicity (Stephen Amell and Emily Bett Rickards, Arrow)

Runner Up: Kala and Wolfgang (Tina Desai and Max Riemelt, Sense8)

 

The 100, Eliza Taylor

The CW

Best Kiss/Sexiest Moment

Winner: Bellamy caresses Clarke's face (The 100)

Best actual kiss: Damon and Elena's reunion kiss (The Vampire Diaries)

Sexiest non-kiss moment: Bellamy caresses Clarke's face (The 100)

Supergirl, Season 2

The CW

Breakout Star - Female

Winner: Katie McGrath (Supergirl)

Runner Up: Lili Reinhart (Riverdale)

Riverdale season 1 finale

The CW

Breakout Star - Male

Winner: Cole Sprouse (Riverdale)

Runner Up: Zach McGowan (The 100, Agents of SHIELD

Arrow

The CW

Best Fight

Winner: Oliver vs. Prometheus (Arrow finale)

Runner Up: The Conclave (The 100)

Once Upon a Time, Lana Parilla

ABC

Best Musical Moment

Winner: Regina singing "Love Doesn't Stand a Chance" (Once Upon a Time)

Runner Up: "I See You" playing as Clarke messages Bellamy (The 100

The Vampire Diaries

The CW

Best Shocker

Winner: Klaus' letter to Caroline (The Vampire Diaries)

Runner Up: Jace and Clary aren't brother and sister (Shadowhunters)

Sense8

Netflix

Worst Shocker

Winner: Wolfgang is taken by Whispers (Sense8)

Runner Up: Luna and Roan die (The 100)

Legends of Tomorrow, Emily Bett Rickards

The CW

Best Guest Star

Winner: Emily Bett Rickards (Legends of Tomorrow)

Runner Up: Nina Dobrev (The Vampire Diaries)

Arrow, Josh Segarra

The CW

Best Villain

Winner: Prometheus/Adrian Chase (Josh Segarra, Arrow)

Runner Up: Black Jack Randall (Tobias Menzies, Outlander)

Once Upon a Time Season 6 Finale

ABC

Saddest Actor Exit

Winner: Jennifer Morrison (Once Upon a Time)

Runner Up: Devon Bostick (The 100)

The Vampire Diaries finale

The CW

Saddest Death

Winner: Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley, The Vampire Diaries)

Runner Up: Jasper Jordan (Devon Bostick, The 100)

Person of Interest

CBS

Best Series Finale

Winner: Person of Interest (CBS)

Runner Up: The Vampire Diaries (The CW)

 

Sense8, Season 2

Netflix

Saddest Cancellation

Winner: Sense8 (Netflix)

Runner Up: Girl Meets World (Disney Channel)

Riverdale season 1 finale

The CW

Best New 2016/2017 Show

Winner: Riverdale (The CW)

Runner Up: This Is Us (NBC)

The Gifted, Fox New Shows

Fox

Most Anticipated 2017/2018 Show

Winner: The Gifted (Fox)

Runner Up: The Resident (Fox)

Wynonna Earp Season 2

Syfy

Best Cast on Social Media

Winner: Wynonna Earp

Runner Up: Outlander

The 100, Eliza Taylor, Alycia Debnam Carey

CW

Best Fandom

Winner: Clexa (Clarke and Lexa, The 100)

Runner Up: Bellarke (Clarke and Bellamy, The 100)

Ne-Yo, Jennifer Lopez, Jenna Dewan Tatum, Derek Hough, World of Dance

Trae Patton/NBC)

Best Reality Show

Winner: World of Dance 

Best Reality Competition Show: World of Dance

Best Talk/Variety Show: The Late Late Show with James Corden

Best Reality/Docuseries: Keeping Up with the Kardashians

 

Derek Hough, The 2017 NBCUniversal Upfront Presentation

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Best Reality Star

Winner: Derek Hough

Runner Up: Val Chmerkovskiy 

Did your favorites win? Sound off in the comments, and prepare for Girl on Top later this year.  

