Teen Mom 2 Star Briana DeJesus Gives Birth to Second Child

Briana DeJesus is now a mother of two!

The MTV star has welcomed a second child, a baby girl named Stella, in Florida earlier today. The former Teen Mom 3 star, who joined the cast of Teen Mom 2 in March, took to her Instagram to post the news with a picture of an imprint of her newborn daughter's feet, along with birth info.

Baby Stella appears to have been born at 1:57 p.m., weighing 6 pounds, 11.6 ounces and is 19.5 inches long.

According to MTV News, both mother and baby are happy and healthy after the birth.