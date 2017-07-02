Teen Mom 2 Star Briana DeJesus Gives Birth to Second Child

Briana DeJesus is now a mother of two!
The MTV star has welcomed a second child, a baby girl named Stella, in Florida earlier today. The former Teen Mom 3 star, who joined the cast of Teen Mom 2 in March, took to her Instagram to post the news with a picture of an imprint of her newborn daughter's feet, along with birth info.
Baby Stella appears to have been born at 1:57 p.m., weighing 6 pounds, 11.6 ounces and is 19.5 inches long.
According to MTV News, both mother and baby are happy and healthy after the birth.
It's no surprise that the mom posted the news on Instagram. In January, the MTV star, who has a 5-year-old daughter Nova from a previous relationship with Devoin Austin, announced via social media that she was expecting another child on January 2.
"Looks like Nova won’t be an only child anymore," she announced when she captioned a photo of a sonogram on Instagram. "Super excited for July."
As for the paternity of baby Stella's father? That's still unknown but will likely be documented in the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2.
In May, the expecting reality star posted about her pregnancy on Insta, writing "God, was today such a hectic day. I had about a million break downs but I'm glad I was able to spend my 23rd birthday celebrating my daughter's baby shower and pulling this off!"
She continued, Thank you for everyone who came out of their way to make it special for me. I feel so huge and I am so uncomfortable in my skin but that only means that the time is coming! Stella, you will be loved and everybody can't wait to meet you!"
Congrats to the ladies!
Teen Mom 2 premieres July 17 on MTV.